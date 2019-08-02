Not technically “away at school,” these four former Lewiston High Bengals — Riley Way, Kade Woods, Jackson Fuller and Jaden Phillips — have moved five blocks down the street to play with NAIA power Lewis-Clark State.
Way, a West Golden Glove sophomore infielder for the Warriors in ’19, batted .243 in 50 appearances, leading L-C with five triples. In April, he earned Cascade Conference Player of the Week honors, and ended his year with 37 runs, 25 RBI and tied a team-high with 14 swiped bags.
LHS/L-C compatriot Woods, a right-hander who transferred to L-C from Spokane CC in 2018, came out of the bullpen 13 times. He capped his senior year with a 2-1 record, a 4.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 innings, including six against D-II Northwest Nazarene.
Fuller, a rookie catcher for L-C this season, kicked off his collegiate career with seven showings (one start). He had a double and 18 put-outs.
Also a freshman, infielder Phillips got action in 23 games and started two. The former four-year LHS starter and 5A Inland Empire League first-teamer racked up 10 runs and hit .214.
Rivals in high school? Of course, but they’re not Bantams and Bengals anymore. Two Clarkston High grads, Koby Blunt and A.J. Davis, join their former adversaries on L-C’s roster. Blunt — a former pitcher who also played at Asotin High before transferring — hit .212 in 22 games, splitting time between catcher and the outfield for Washington State. Shortly after the season, he decided to transfer back home, 25 miles south, as confirmed by L-C coach Jake Taylor.
Davis, an all-State player at CHS, started 48 games as an All-NAIA West sophomore Warrior infielder. He led the team in runs (44) and on-base percentage (.520) while registering a .326 average, 10 doubles and 23 RBI, helping spearhead L-C to a win at the Avista NAIA World Series.
That’s not even close to it for ballplayers from LHS, stationed in the middle of the baseball hotbed that is the L-C Valley. In fact, two reside in the City by the Bay. First, there’s Julian Washburn, a Lewiston grad and sophomore righty transfer on the University of San Francisco baseball team — out of Walla Walla Community College — who appeared in 21 games in 2019 for the Dons, starting three. Washburn posted a 5.04 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP and tied the lead for SFU hurlers in wins. He won his first eight, finished 8-2, and earned USF’s Jonnie Knoble Newcomer Award. In six of his eight three-plus-inning relief outings, he blanked his opponents.
Washburn’s former Bengal compatriot, junior outfielder Jake Munoz, played in 54 games and started 30 for USF. Munoz logged a .273 average at the dish, including 14 runs scored (16 batted in) off 35 knocks, 19 walks, six two-baggers and a homer. In the field, he carded a perfect defensive percentage.
Back to L-C — Jenny Sapp, a Potlatch native and four-year standout on the Warriors’ track and field team, just finished out her illustrious Warrior career with four showings in Nationals events. Sapp, a two-event All-American and four-time Nationals qualifier, set school records in the 100-meter hurdles, the heptathlon, 60-meter hurdles, 1600 relay and 400-meter hurdles.
Tristan Hites, a men’s sprinter who graduated with Sapp at Potlatch, finalized his collegiate eligibility this spring with a PR in the 400 (50.34) and a share of a school record 3:28.37 time with the 1600 relay team.
Men’s L-C golfer Devon Caruso, a former Pomeroy Pirate and two-time State runner-up, carded a scoring average of 79.9 in his first season as a Warrior, in which he played in all eight tournaments. His low-round was 73. Caruso placed 14th at the Frontier Conference championship.
Gregory Arhur, a 2A tennis state tournament champ in doubles (2017) who hails from Clarkston High, just completed his sophomore season at L-C, where he went 1-0 in doubles with partner Tomas Venere.
Let’s head up the hill, where the University of Idaho’s track and field team boasts four area athletes, led (in experience) by senior middle-distance runner Kaleala Bass, a Grangeville High alumna. Bass, a seven-time top-three State finisher for the Bulldogs, nabbed five medals in ’19, and placed third in the 800 at the Big Sky Outdoor championships to finish her collegiate career.
Moscow’s own, junior Josiah Anderson, primarily a distance runner from Logos High, set a personal best in the 800 (1:53.83), finishing third at the Spokane Memorial in May, and took second in the same event the week prior at the Oregon State High Performance Meet.
Robby Van Idour, a sophomore thrower from Lewiston, set a career best in the shot put at the Boise State Challenge in February, tossing one nearly 49 feet for fifth place. His top finish last season was third in shot at Sacramento’s Mondo Team Challenge.
Idour’s LHS compadre, junior sprinter Zion Stuffle — a two-time state champ — boosted UI’s 1600-relay team to second at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial, and took fifth in the 400-meter hurdles at the Mondo Team Challenge with a time of 58.91, six seconds off his career-best.
As a freshman on the Vandals’ golf team, Clarkston grad Travis Hansen, a two-time Great Northern League MVP and L-C transfer, competed in six spring tournaments and booked a 77.4 average. His best outing came at the Redhawk Invitational in Seattle, where he shot 1-under, playing each round under par.
Another Bantam, Grace Frazier, just finished her sophomore campaign with UI’s women’s golf team. Frazier played in one tournament (the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational).
Take the 270 west for seven miles, and there’s another batch of local athletes to be found at Washington State, the eldest of whom is Chandler Teigen, a Washington State captain distance specialist from Asotin. He was named a Pac-12 first-teamer for Coug cross country as a senior last season. Teigen logged a personal best in the 8K at the Pac-12 Championships in October (23:12.1), placing seventh overall and qualifying for Regionals. Teigen, an All-Region runner, has another year to compete with the track team.
Fellow distance runner Paul Ryan, from Moscow’s Logos High, constructed noteworthy performances this spring as a junior, starting in March with a 16th-place culmination at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. In may, Ryan placed eighth in the 1500 to qualify for West Regionals, where he fell short of his PR (3:44.36) by three seconds for 32nd.
Brandon Lees, a 2018 Pullman High grad and GNL first-teamer who played for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ scout team, recently wrapped up his redshirt season for the Cougs, who went 11-42-1, but will have a new coach for 2020 in former New Mexico State skipper Brian Green.
On WSU’s swim team is another hometown kid — sophomore Taylor McCoy, a seven-time 2A state champion who qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials in the 200-meter in July with a 2:14.46 time. McCoy led the Cougs in four individual events last season. She etched the second-best time in WSU history in the 200 back, the sixth-best in the 400 IM, and won a team-high 14 races.
Two more Greyhound grads — junior Nora Hefte and sophomore Aneesa Turner-Rahman — worked their ways up to the WSU varsity rowing team last season. In the spring’s Pac-12 championships, Hefte, at sixth position, and the third varsity eight crew finished fifth.
Colfax High’s Greta Geier, who walked on to Wazzu’s rowing team last fall after a Bulldog career featuring three state titles in two sports, trained on the Cougars’ novice team last year.
There’s one area-raised athlete competing for WSU’s most heated rival, Washington — that’s Angel Nkwonta, a Pullman High alumna and junior Husky thrower. This season, Nkwonta improved on PR marks in the shot and hammer, and qualified for Regionals for the first time. She placed seventh in shot at the league championships, then competed at the West Prelims.
On the other side of the Evergreen State, Clarkston’s Anna Sharp just concluded her first year as a javelin thrower on Eastern Washington’s track and field team. She registered a personal-best in early May (138 feet) at the Spokane Memorial, earning second, then placed 18th at the Big Sky championships.
Kari Hamilton (nee Scharnhorst), a 2013 Clarkston grad, exhausted her EWU running eligibility in 2018, but isn’t done with her distance career. In late June, Hamilton qualified for the 2020 Atlanta-staged Olympic Marathon Trials by 46 seconds at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn.
Staying in the Big Sky, there’s Moscow grad Alex Lewis, a senior jumper last season for Montana State’s track team. He set the Bobcats’ long-jump record at 25-2, finishing second at the outdoor league tournament. Lewis qualified for the West Regional in the event, where he placed 19th. He racked up five medals in the long jump in ’19.
A rival of MSU’s, the University of Montana’s softball team has a familiar face in the outfield — that’s Pullman’s Anne Mari Petrino, a regular starter and junior defensive specialist in left field for the Griz. Petrino’s father is UI football coach Paul Petrino.
Austin Byrer, a sophomore distance runner and Lewiston grad headed into his junior year at Weber State. Byrer took sixth in the 3000-steeplechase at the Big Sky Championships at 9:24.01. Since February, he’s won two individual races.
At the Ivy League level is Pullman’s Mayyi Mahama, a top-10 hammer thrower in the country in high school who, as a rookie, was one of the University of Pennsylvania’s best. At the NCAAs in June, she placed 24th with a 182-foot, 6-inch toss, over 20 feet under her PR. She took first at the USATF U20 Championships in June in the hammer throw.
Lewiston’s Jessup Scott, a catcher, ended his career this spring at D-III University of Dallas. Scott was a ’19 all-league honorable mention who started 37 games, batting .309 with seven doubles, 27 RBI (second on the team) and 10 multi-hit outings. He hit a walk-off single in the 12th on March 31 against Texas Lutheran.
Scout Cai, a five-time state champ at Colfax, recently finished her dominant junior year on the Seattle Pacific track and field team (D-II). Cai is currently ranked No. 1 in the country in the D-II pentathlon, and she’s also procured first-team All-America honors in the heptathlon and pole vault — her main sport at Colfax. Cai won the GNAC pole vaulting championship (12-10) two weeks before placing top 10 in eight of her nine events at the NCAAs.
Moving back to the NAIA — the College of Idaho features a pair of local athletes. Hayden Woods, an ’18 Genesee grad, just concluded his rookie year as an infielder with the ’Yotes’ baseball team. The former All-Idaho player and state champ did not appear in a game.
AaLea Kolb, from Asotin High, is coming off a strong freshman track and field campaign in which she finished third in the discus (134-7) at the Cascade Conference Championships. Kolb racked up five top-five finishes at different events this season.
Up in Spokane, D-III Whitworth’s women’s tennis team is boosted by sophomore Lewiston grad Madelyn Parkey. Parkey went 7-2 in singles — the Pirates’ top winning percentage — and notched a 2-2 mark with two doubles teams.
Also a sophomore on that team is ‘17 grad Halle Berg, who went 2-2 in her sophomore season with two doubles tennis teams for the Pirates’ women’s squad, which finished the year 9-7 overall.
In his sophomore season with the Whitworth track team, Pullman’s Joe Tingstad, a hurdler primarily — he’s done 17 different events — placed in the top 10 in 22 separate competitions throughout 2019. He hit a personal-best in April at the Northwest Conference Championships with a 15.8-second 110-meter-hurdles time, placing fifth.
Megan Aliverti, a former Bantam and now-junior catcher/infielder at D-II Wisconsin-Parkside, started 49 games for the Rangers this season. She batted .214, whacked seven doubles, a homer and drove in 22.
Lewiston’s Wyatt Baldwin, a sophomore righty reliever, appeared in three games in ’19 for Walla Walla Community College, striking out two in 1⅓ frames pitched in 2019 for the 17-25 Walla Walla CC Warriors.
Asotin’s Elliott Marks, a freshman catcher for Walla Walla in 2019, played in 25 games for the Warriors last year. Marks tallied 12 RBI on a .194 average.
Joining the two at WWCC out of Colfax is incoming-sophomore Abbie Miller, a softball (and volleyball) player who spends most of her time on the bump, where she struck out three and scattered 16 hits in 7⅔ frames.
Appearing in the Northwest Athletic Conference as well in ’19 was Lewiston’s Luke White, just ended his solid sophomore season as a Yakima Valley infielder with a .289 average, a .510 slugging mark, 39 RBI and seven deep shots in 44 games. White was named a first-team NWAC East infielder.
White’s former teammate, Josh Moore, was a sophomore outfielder for the NWAC’s Wenatchee Valley who was tabbed a NWAC East Region second-team designated hitter. Moore batted .270, and logged a .388 on-base percentage and 19 RBI.
At Treasure Valley CC — another NWAC school — are two valley baseball players: Pitcher Cooper Lund and infielder Garrett Beckman, graduates of Lewiston High from ’17 and ’18, respectively. Neither appeared in a game in 2019.
Chris Powell, a rookie outfielder and yet another former Bengal standout playing at an NWAC school — Columbia Basin — hit .309 with a .405 on-base percentage. He accrued 25 RBI and a pair of taters for the 25-19 Hawks.
Two other locals hit the links for CBC last season — Jacob Tewalt and Mahala LaForge, both freshmen from Pomeroy. Tewalt was consistently in the Hawks’ 2019 lineup, where he averaged about 9-over and finished top 40 at the league championships. LaForge played in eight tournaments, logging scores mostly in the 90s.
Lewiston ’18 grad Cheyenne Rose, on the bump for NWAC school Spokane Community College’s softball team, started 15 games and led the team with nine wins (eight losses). Rose compiled 11 complete games, a 6.85 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 innings.
Parker Warwick, a Colfax grad and sophomore hurdler on SCC’s women’s track team, placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and was a quarter of the Sasquatch’s third-place 400-meter relay team. In 2019, Warwick accumulated 14 top-five finishes, and a gold in the 800 relay at the Spokane Memorial in May.
For the SCC tennis team, Clarkston’s Don Arsenev just ended his freshman campaign with a third-place doubles showing at the NWACs. Arsenev also chalked up a No. 3 finish in the league’s singles competition. Joining him in third (singles 3) is sophomore and Lewiston alum Gavin Hewett, who also placed second in the No. 3 doubles event.