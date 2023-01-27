On this day ...
JANUARY 27, 2013 — Novak Djokovic beat Andy Murray 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-2 and became the first man in the Open era to win three consecutive Australian Open titles.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Arizona State, 5 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Virginia, noon in ITA Kickoff Weekend
Lewis-Clark State vs. Montana State, 4 p.m. in Boise
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at UW Invitational, 3 p.m.
Washington State at New Mexico Team Invitational, 2 p.m. in Albuquerque, N.M.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston vs. Clarkston, 8 p.m. at P1FCU Activity Center
Pullman at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 7:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Colton, 7:30 p.m.
Oakesdale at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Council at Salmon River, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewiston vs. Clarkston, 6 p.m. at P1FCU Activity Center
Pullman at East Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Moscow at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Colfax at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 6 p.m.
Pomeroy at Colton, 6 p.m.
Oakesdale at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.
Potlatch at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Council at Salmon River, 3 p.m.
Orofino at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch at North Idaho Rumble, 3 p.m. in Coeur d’Alene
Grangeville, Lapwai, Lewiston JV, Moscow, Orofino, Potlatch at, Clearwater Valley hosts North/South Duals, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950/95.5); Washington State at Arizona State, 5 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school girls basketball — Moscow at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Pullman at East Valley, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); Lewiston vs. Clarkston, 6 p.m. at P1FCU Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1); Colfax at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
High school boys basketball — Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Pullman at East Valley, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); Colfax at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 7:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Lewiston vs. Clarkston, 8 p.m. at P1FCU Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, round 2, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN
Figure skating — ISU: European Championships, 10 a.m., E!; U.S. Championships: men’s short program, 2 p.m., USA; U.S. Championships: women’s free skate, 5 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, third round, noon, TGC and 2 p.m., CBS; DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, third round, 11 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Saint Louis at Davidson, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Oakland at Youngstown St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college hockey — North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
NHL — Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Washington St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., Pac-12
Extreme sports — World of X Games: day 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
SATURDAY
Tennis — The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, women’s championship, 12:30 a.m., ESPN; The Australian Open: men’s final, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, ESPN
Figure skating — ISU: European Championships, 5 a.m., E!; U.S. Championships: men’s short program, 11:30 a.m., NBC; U.S. Championships: pairs free skate, 5 p.m., USA
Men’s college basketball — Xavier at Creigton, 9 a.m., CBS; Auburn at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN; Louisville at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Northeastern at Delaware, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Alabama at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Marquette at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1; Samford at Wofford, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Cincinnati at Houston, 11:15 a.m., CBS; Illinois at Wisconsin, noon, Fox; Arkansas at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPN; TCU at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Butler, 1 p.m., FS1; Richmond at Dayton, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona at Washington, 2:30 p.m., Fox; Texas at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN; Florida at Kansas St., 3 p.m., ESPN2; St. Bonaventure at VCU, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Gonzaga at Portland, 4 p.m., NBC; Kansas at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN; Mississippi at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Boise St., 5 p.m. CBSSN; Arizona St. at Washington St., 5 p.m., ESPNU; Utah at Oregon, 5 p.m., Pac-12; San Jose St. at San Diego St., 6 p.m., FS1; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Nevada at UNLV, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Colorado at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Auto racing — IMSA Sports Car Challenge, 9:30 a.m., CNBC; Rolex 24 at Daytona, 10:30 a.m., NBC and 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., USA
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1 and 11 a.m., FS2; Pegasus World Cup Invitational, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — Nebraska at Iowa, 10 a.m., Fox
Golf — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC and 1:30 p.m., CBS; DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, final round, 11 p.m.
NBA — Denver at Philadelphia, noon, ABC; N.Y. Knicks at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m., ABC; L.A. Lakers at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Women’s college gymnastics — Washington at Utah, noon, Pac-12; Stanford at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Extreme sports — World of X Games: day 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Liga MX: FC Juarez vs. Guadalajara, 7 p.m., FS2
High school boys basketball — Bishop Gorman (N.Y.) at San Ysidro (Calif.), 9 p.m., ESPN2