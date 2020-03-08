On this day ...
MARCH 8, 1954 — The Milwaukee Hawks beat the Baltimore Bullets twice 64-54 and 65-54, in the only doubleheader in NBA history involving the same two teams.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Niagara at Washington State, 1:05 p.m.
Oregon Tech vs. Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — EPGA Tour, Qatar Masters, 2 a.m., PGA Tour, Bay Hill Invitational, 9:30 a.m., TGC, and 11:30 a.m., NBC; Champions Tour, Hoag Classic, 2:30 p.m., TGC.
Men’s soccer – Serie A, Brescia at Fiorentina, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League, Everton at Chelsea, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Augsburg at Bayern Munich, 7:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Manchester City at Manchester United, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. FSV Mainz, 9:50 a.m., FS2; MLS, Nashville SC at Portland, 4 p.m., ESPN; MLS, Philadelphia Union at LA FC, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
Tennis — various tournaments, 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Tennis.
Men’s basketball — Memphis at Houston, 9 a.m., CBS; Michigan at Maryland, 9 a.m., FOX; Big South championship, 10 a.m., ESPN; Missouri Valley championship, 11:10 a.m., CBS; Atlantic Sun championship, noon, ESPN; Ohio State at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., CBS.
Women’s basketball — ACC championship, 9 a.m., ESPN2; SEC championship, 9 a.m., ESPN2; American Athletic semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Big Ten championship, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Big East semifinals, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 championship, 5 p m., ESPN2.
XFL — St. Louis at D.C., noon, FS1; Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Auto racing — Cup Series, Fanshield 500, 12:30 p.m., FOX.
Women’s soccer – SheBelieves Cup, U.S. vs. Spain, 2 p.m., ESPN.
NBA — Lakers at Clippers, 12:30 p.m., ABC.
College hockey — Big Ten tournament, Notre Dame at Minnesota, 4 p.m., FS2.
NHL — St. Louis at Chicago, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.