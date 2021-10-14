On this day ...
OCTOBER 14, 1991 — New York Rangers right wing Mike Gartner scored his 500th career goal in the first period of a 5-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 8 a.m. at UNLV
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow at Sandpoint, 6:30 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament final
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Moscow at Sandpoint, 3:30 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament final
Pullman at East Valley, 4 p.m.
West Valley at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
West Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Pullman at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Nezperce at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Clarkston at Prosser, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, game 5, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP quarterfinals, WTA quarterfinals and oubles semifinals, 10 a.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, first round, 2 p.m., TGC
Women’s college soccer — USC at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12
College football — Navy at Memphis, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
NHL — Seattle at Nashville, 5 p.m., ROOT; Vegas at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., ROOT
High school football — Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.), 5 p.m., ESPN2; Isidore Newman (La.) at St. Charles Catholic (La.), 5 p.m., NBCSN
MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, game 5, 6 p.m., TBS
Men’s soccer — CPL: York United FC at Cavalry FC, 6 p.m., FS2
Women’s college volleyball — Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m., Pac-12