On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 21, 1985 — Montana State’s David Pandt caught 21 passes for 169 yards against Eastern Washington to set an NCAA record.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho, Washington State at Husky Invitational, Bremerton, Wash.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Badger Invitational, 8 a.m. in Madison, Wis.
Idaho at Coeur d’Alene Resort College Invitational, 8 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 8 a.m., in Provo, Utah
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lakeland at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Ridgeline at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Mt. Spokane at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Kendrick at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
C. Valley, Logos at Genesee, 5:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Timberline at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
Reardan at Asotin, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie at Lapwai, 6 p.m.
DeSales at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Sandpoint, 4:30 p.m.
Post Falls at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
Timberlake at Orofino, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pullman at West Valley, 4 p.m.
Rogers at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
Sandpoint at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Pullman at Kennewick meet, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, 3 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Men’s soccer — Concacaf World Cup, Inter Moengotapoe vs. Olimpia, 2:30 p.m., FS2; Forge vs. Independiente, 5 p.m., FS2; Guastatoya vs. L.D. Alajuelense, 7 p.m., FS2.
Major League Baseball — Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Oakland, 6:40 p.m., ROOT; San Francisco at San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Women’s soccer — International Friendly, U.S. vs. Paraguay, 4:30 p.m., FS1.