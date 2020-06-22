On this day ...
JUNE 22, 1938 — In a rematch portrayed in both countries as good vs. evil, Joe Louis of the U.S. knocked out Germany’s Max Schmeling at 2:04 of the first round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Sandpoint 14U at Moscow Junior Blue Devils (2), 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Serie A, AC Milan at Lecce, 10:25 a.m., ESPN; Premier League, Burnley at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
Auto racing — Cup Series, Geico 500, noon, Fox.
KBO baseball — Doosan at SK, 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN.