On this day ...

JULY 9, 2001 — Goran Ivanisevic became one of Wimbledon’s most improbable champions, beating Patrick Rafter. Two points away from defeat, Ivanisevic rallied to beat Rafter 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 9-7 and became the second player to win a Wimbledon singles title without being seeded.

Today

SUMMER BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark Twins vs. New Level Prep, 7 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series at Harris Field

Moscow Blue Devils vs. Bitterroot Bucs 10 a.m.. in 2021 Rasmussen Memorial tournament in Florence, Mont.

Moscow Blue Devils vs. Lewistown (Mont.) Redbirds, 12:30 p.m. in 2021 Rasmussen Memorial tournament in Florence, Mont.

Whitman County Cougars vs. Rogers (2), 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Summer baseball — Whitman County Cougars vs. Rogers (2), 4 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

MLB — L.A. Angels at Seattle, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — European Tour: The Scottish Open, second round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, second round, noon, TGC; American Century Championship: first round, 2 p.m., NBCSN; PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, second round, 3 p.m., TGC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

Track and field — IAAF: Diamond League, 11 a.m., NBCSN; ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, 6 p.m., FS1

MLB — L.A. Angels at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

WNBA — Atlanta at Connecticut, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Seattle at Phoenix, 6 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — Copa América: Peru vs. Colombia, third-place match, 5 p.m., FS2

Australian rules football — Fremantle at Hawthorn, 8:30 p..m., FS2; Geelong at Carlton, 11:30 p.m., FS2

SATURDAY

Rugby — NRL: Sydney at Canterbury, 2:30 a.m., FS2

Tennis — WTA Hamburg European Open, semifinals, 3 a.m., Tennis; Wimbledon: women’s championship, doubles championship, 6 a.m., ESPN

Golf — European Tour: The Scottish Open, third round, 4 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: TPC Colorado Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; American Century Championship: second round, 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, third round, 1 p.m., TGC

Fishing — Bassmaters Elite Series, 5 a.m., FS1

Cycling — Tour de France: stage 14, 5 a.m., NBC

Big 3 basketball — teams TBD, 9:30 a.m., CBS

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1 and noon, FS2

MLB — Oakland at Texas, 1 p.m., FS1; N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 4 p.m., Fox; L.A. Angels at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs. Curacao, 2:30 p.m., FS2; Copa América: Brazil vs. Argentina, final, 5 p.m.; CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Mixed martial arts — UFC 264, preliminaries, 3 p.m., ESPN

Auto racing — SRX Series: Slinger, Wis., 5 p.m., CBS

Australian rules football — Collingwood at Richmond, 11 p.m., FS2

Tags