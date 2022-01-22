On this day ...
JANUARY 22, 1973 — George Foreman knocked out Joe Frazier in the second round in Kingston, Jamaica, to win the world heavyweight title.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Northwest, 5 p.m.
Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Northwest, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento State, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State, Washington State at, Idaho hosts Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Grangeville at Moscow, 3:30 p.m.
Pullman at Shadle Park, 6 p.m.
Troy at Lapwai, 2:30 p.m.
Logos at Clearwater Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Kamiah at Potlatch, 4 p.m.
Genesee at Prairie, 2:30 p.m.
Colton at Garfield-Palouse, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Davenport at Colfax, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grangeville at Moscow, 2 p.m.
Pullman at Shadle Park, 4:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 3:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.
Logos at Clearwater Valley, noon
Kamiah at Potlatch, 1 p.m.
Davenport at Colfax, 2:30 p.m.
Colton at Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston, Clearwater Valley, Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Grangeville, Moscow, Potlatch, Pullman at, Lewiston hosts Clearwater Classic, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
Walla Walla, Hermiston at Pullman, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Syracuse at Duke, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Lewis-Clark State at Northwest, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Sacramento State, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Lewis-Clark State at Northwest, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school girls basketball — Davenport at Colfax, 2:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Pullman at Shadle Park, 4:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)
High school boys basketball — Davenport at Colfax, 4 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Pullman at Shadle Park, 6 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Udinese at Genoa, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Newcastle at Leeds United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2
Rugby — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Bordeaux at Leicester, 7 a.m., CNBC
Women’s college basketball — Army at Navy, 8 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — Villanova at Georgetown, 9 a.m., Fox; Syracuse at Duke, 9 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS1; George Washington at Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m., USA; Kentucky at Auburn, 10 a.m., CBS; Army at Navy, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Florida St. at Miami, 11 a.m., ESPN; Oklahoma St. at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Air Force, 11 a.m., FS1; St. Joseph’s at VCU, 11:30 a.m., USA; Missouri St. at Loyola Chicago, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN; TCU at Iowa State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Richmond at La Salle, 1:30 p.m., USA; DePaul at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; LSU at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN; East Carolina at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPN2; USC at Utah, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12; New Mexico at Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Colorado, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Boise St. at San Diego St., 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1
Figure skating — Four Continents: women’s free skate, 10 a.m., E!
Extreme sports — X Games Aspen 2022, 11 a.m., ABC and 7 p.m., ESPN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, third round, 11 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; PGA Tour: The American Express, second round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final round, 11 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Bowling — PBA Players Championship, 1 p.m., FS1
Women’s college gymnastics — California at Washington, 1 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — AFC divisional playoff: Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., CBS; NFC divisional playoff: San Francisco at Green Bay, 5 p.m., Fox
PBL baseball — Playoff final: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, game 7 (if necessary), 3 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts — UFC 270 prelims: undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
WHL — Spokane at Tri-Cities, 6 p.m., SWX
Tennis — Australian Open: round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Boxing — Showtime Championship Main Card: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo (featherweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
Auto racing — AMA Supercross: round 3, 7 p.m., USA
High school football — Polynesian Bowl, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, 6 a.m., USA
Golf — The Latin America Amateur Championship: final round, 8 a.m., ESPN2; LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The American Express, final round, noon, TGC
Men’s college basketball — Butler at Providence, 9 a.m., FS1; Xavier at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1; UMass at Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m., USA; Memphis at Tulsa, noon, ESPN; Arizona at California, noon, Pac-12; Michigan at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Ohio St. at Rutgers, 10 a.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Xavier, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Iowa St. at Baylor, noon, ESPN2; Stanford at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Southern Cal, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Extreme sports — X Games Aspen 2022, 10 a.m., ABC and 4 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college gymnastics — UCLA at Oregon St., 11 a.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NFL — NFC divisional playoff: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, noon, NBC; AFC divisional playoff: Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Bowling — PBA: The Players Championship, 1 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Australian Open: round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN2