On this day ...
AUGUST 14, 1977 — The Cosmos, led by Pele, played before a Meadowlands crowd of 77,961 in East Rutherford, N.J., the most to see a soccer game in the U.S. The Cosmos beat the Fort Lauderdale Strikers 8-3 in an NASL quarterfinal playoff game.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7)
NFL preseason — Seattle at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, third round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur: semifinals, noon, TGC and 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, second round, 1 p.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, third round, 3 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Everton, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Wolves at Leicester City, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota United, 3 p.m., Fox; Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS1
Little League baseball — South Dakota vs. Nebraska, Midwest Regional final, 7 a.m., ESPN; Connecticut vs. New Hampshire, New England Regional final, 9 a.m., ESPN; Hawaii vs. S. California, West Regional final, 11 a.m., ABC; Michigan vs. Ohio, Great Lakes Regional final, 1 p.m., ESPN; Pennsylvania vs. New Jersey, Mid-Atlantic Regional final, 3 p.m., ESPN; Washington vs. Oregon, Northwest Regional final, 5 p.m., ESPN
Motorsports — Motosurf America, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Women’s lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Glynn, 9 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — IndyCar: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, 10 a.m., NBCSN; MotoAmerica Superbike: Pittsburgh, day 1, 11 a.m., FS1; AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National - 450 Moto 2, noon, NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Big3 basketball — teams TBD, 10 a.m., CBS
Tennis — Canada-ATP singles semifinal 1, WTA singles and doubles semifinal 1, 10 a.m., Tennis; Canada-ATP singles semifinal 2, WTA singles and doubles semifinal 2, 3 p.m., Tennis
MLB — Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., FS1; Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
NBA summer league — Atlanta vs. Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Cleveland vs. New York, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Detroit vs. L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chrome LC, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Rodeo — PBR: Bad Boys Mowers Mowdown, round 1, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Boxing — Top Rank: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (super flyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN; Championship Boxing: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero (bantamweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
Australian rules football — Adelaide at Melbourne, 9 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Australian rules football — West Coast at Fremantle, midnight, FS2
Auto racing — FIA Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, race 2, 6 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 6 a.m., CNBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, 10 a.m., NBC; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 2, 11 a.m., FS2; NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals, noon, Fox
Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, final round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur: championship match, noon, TGC and 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, final round, 1 p.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; La Liga: Real Sociedad at FC Barcelona, 10:50 a.m., ABC; MLS: LAFC at Atlanta United, 1 p.m., ESPN; Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS1; MLS: Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2, and noon, FS1
Track and field — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, 10 a.m., ESPN
Tennis — Canada-ATP/WTA, singles and doubles finals, 10:30 a.m., Tennis; Cincinnati-ATP, early rounds, 3 p.m., Tennis
Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Chaos LC vs. Redwoods LC, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Flag football — AFFL: TBD, quarterfinal, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Glynn, 1 p.m., FS1
MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., TBS; Toronto at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA summer league — Dallas vs. Sacramento, noon, ESPN2; Utah vs. LA Clippers, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Minnesota vs. Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Golden State vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA — Seattle at Chicago, 1 p.m., ABC; Atlanta at Phoenix, 3 p.m., CBSSN