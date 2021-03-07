On this day ...
MARCH 7, 1954 — The Minneapolis Lakers and Milwaukee Hawks experimented with the baskets raised from 10 to 12 feet in an exhibition game, which the Lakers won 65-63.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.
Seattle at Washington State, 12:05 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Montana State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Bandon Dunes Championships, 8 a.m. in Bandon, Ore.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho vs. Boise State, 9 a.m. at LCSC Tennis Center
Seattle at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho vs. Seattle, 10 a.m. in Spokane
USC at Washington State, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950);
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, midnight and midnight, Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Bromwich Albion, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Parma at Fiorentina, 6 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Fulham at Liverpool, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Liga MX: Necaxa at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Houston, 9 a.m., CBS; Big South championship: Campbell at Winthrop, 9 a.m., ESPN; Wisconsin at Iowa, 9:30 a.m., Fox; MVC championship: Drake vs. Loyola-Chicago, 11 a.m., CBS; Atlantic Sun championship: Liberty vs. North Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPN; Michigan at Michigan St., 1:30 p.m., CBS; Oregon at Oregon St., 5 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — ACC championship: NC State vs. Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; SEC tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Big East tournament: Villanova vs. UConn, noon, FS1; Big East tournament: Creighton vs. Marquette, 3 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 championship: Stanford vs. UCLA, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 9 a.m., NBC; Tampa Bay at Chicago, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; New Jersey at Boston, 2 p.m., NBCSN; N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s college volleyball — Stanford at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox; GT: World Challenge America, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college soccer — Oregon State at UCLA, 1 p.m., Pac-12
College wrestling — Big 12 Championships, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lowe vs. Team Larson, 3 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — All-Star Sunday Night: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, 3:30 p.m., TBS and TNT; All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, 5 p.m., TBS and TNT (dunk contest at halftime)
Monday
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Bandon Dunes Championships, 8 a.m. in Bandon, Ore.
Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech Invitational, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Meadow Club Invitational, 8 a.m. in Fairfax, Calif.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Chelsea, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN.
Women’s college basketball — Sun Belt tournament: Teams TBD, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Big East tournament championship: Teams TBD, 5 p.m., FS1.
Men’s college basketball — Horizon tournament: Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU; Southern tournament championship: Teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN; Sun Belt tournament championship: Teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN2; West Coast tournament: Saint Mary’s vs. Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ESPN; Horizon tournament: Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; West Coast tournament: Pepperdine vs. BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2.
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Teams TBD, 7 p.m., FS1.
Skiing — FIS: World Nordic Championships, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Swimming — TYR: Pro Swim Series, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN.