On this day ...
MARCH 19, 1972 — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 162-99 for the most lopsided victory in NBA history.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Kansas State, 8:30 a.m. in NCAA tournament first round in Raleigh, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Washington, 5 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth, noon
Idaho at Weber State, 10:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at UC Irvine, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State, Washington State at Sam Adams Classic, 1:20 p.m. at Pine Bowl, Spokane
Washington State at Baldy Castillo Invitational, 9:30 a.m. in Tempe, Ariz.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at NCAA championships, 7 a.m. in Atlanta
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston (2), noon
Chelan at Pullman (2), 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Kellogg at Clarkston (2), 11 a.m.
Timberlake at Orofino (2), 10 a.m.
Colton at Sunnyside Christian (2), 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Medical Lake at Pullman, noon
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Pullman, Clarkston at, Lewiston hosts Larry McConnell Invitational, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Pullman, Clarkston at, Lewiston hosts Larry McConnell Invitational, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament first round: Kansas St. vs. Washington St., 8:30 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450)
High school baseball — Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston (2), noon, KVTY-FM (105.1)
College baseball — Washington State at Washington, 5 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Rugby — Six Nations: Wales vs. Italy, 7 a.m., CNBC
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 7:30 a.m., FS2 and 8 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Fr8 208, 11:30 a.m., FS1; IMSA: 12 Hours of Sebring, part II, 12:30 p.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Nalley Cars 250, 2 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 11, 4 p.m., CNBC
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament first round: Kansas St. vs. Washington St., 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Mercer at UConn, 10 a.m., ABC; Charlotte vs. Indiana, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Longwood vs. NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Division III tournament championship: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Hope, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NCAA tournament first round: Buffalo at Tennessee, noon, ABC; NCAA tournament first round: American vs. Michigan, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Princeton vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: Belmont vs. Oregon, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Massachusetts vs. Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: UNLV vs. Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — NIT second round: Oregon at Texas A&M, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: North Carolina vs. Baylor, 9:10 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Creighton vs. Kansas, 11:40 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Michigan vs. Tennessee, 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA Division III tournament championship: Elmhurst vs. Randolph-Macon, 3 p.m., CBSSN; NCAA tournament second round: Richmond vs. Providence, 3:10 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Saint Mary’s (Calif) vs. UCLA, 4:10 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: St. Peter’s vs. Murray St., 4:45 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: New Mexico St. vs. Arkansas, 5:40 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Memphis vs. Gonzaga, 6:40 p.m., TBS
Track and field — World Athletics Indoors championship, 10 a.m., CNBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP semifinals; ATP/WTA doubles finals, 10 a.m., Tennis
Women’s college gymnastics — Pac-12 championships, noon and 5 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB spring training — L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT
Women’s volleyball — Team McClendon vs. Team Lowe, 4 p.m., FS2
College wrestling — NCAA championships: championship round, 4 p.m., ESPN
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., ABC; Detroit at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Men’s college hockey — NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship: teams TBD, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
WHL — Tri-City at Spokane, 6 p.m., SWX
Boxing — Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls (super middleweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Golf — DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship, final round, 3:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, 5 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Leicester City, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Lazio at AS Roma, 10 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Seattle at Austin FC, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula 1: The Bahrain Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN; IndyCar Series: The Xpel 375, 10 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, noon, Fox
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round: Illinois vs. Houston, 9:10 a.m., CBS; NIT second round: Florida at Xavier, 10 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: Villanova vs. Ohio St., 11:30 a.m., CBS; NIT second round: Dayton at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: Duke vs. Michigan St., 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Wisconsin vs. Iowa St., 3:10 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame, 4:10 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: Auburn vs. Miami (Fla.), 4:45 p.m., truTV; NCAA tournament second round: Purdue vs. Texas, 5:40 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Arizona vs. TCU, 6:40 p.m., TBS
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round: Iowa vs. Creighton, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA tournament second round: South Carolina vs. Miami (Fla.), noon, ABC; NCAA tournament second round: Maryland vs. Florida Gulf Coast, noon, ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: Texas vs. Utah, 2 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: Baylor vs. South Dakota, 3 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: Louisville vs. Gonzaga, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: Iowa St. vs. Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: Stanford vs. Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL — N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 11 a.m., TNT
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP finals, noon, Tennis
College softball — Arizona at UCLA, noon, Pac-12; Washington at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — NLR: Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC, 4 p.m., FS1