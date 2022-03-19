On this day ...

MARCH 19, 1972 — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 162-99 for the most lopsided victory in NBA history.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State vs. Kansas State, 8:30 a.m. in NCAA tournament first round in Raleigh, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at Washington, 5 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth, noon

Idaho at Weber State, 10:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at UC Irvine, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State, Washington State at Sam Adams Classic, 1:20 p.m. at Pine Bowl, Spokane

Washington State at Baldy Castillo Invitational, 9:30 a.m. in Tempe, Ariz.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

Washington State at NCAA championships, 7 a.m. in Atlanta

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston (2), noon

Chelan at Pullman (2), 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Kellogg at Clarkston (2), 11 a.m.

Timberlake at Orofino (2), 10 a.m.

Colton at Sunnyside Christian (2), 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Medical Lake at Pullman, noon

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Pullman, Clarkston at, Lewiston hosts Larry McConnell Invitational, 9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Pullman, Clarkston at, Lewiston hosts Larry McConnell Invitational, 9 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament first round: Kansas St. vs. Washington St., 8:30 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450)

High school baseball — Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston (2), noon, KVTY-FM (105.1)

College baseball — Washington State at Washington, 5 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Rugby — Six Nations: Wales vs. Italy, 7 a.m., CNBC

Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 7:30 a.m., FS2 and 8 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Fr8 208, 11:30 a.m., FS1; IMSA: 12 Hours of Sebring, part II, 12:30 p.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Nalley Cars 250, 2 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 11, 4 p.m., CNBC

Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament first round: Kansas St. vs. Washington St., 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Mercer at UConn, 10 a.m., ABC; Charlotte vs. Indiana, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Longwood vs. NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA Division III tournament championship: Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. Hope, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NCAA tournament first round: Buffalo at Tennessee, noon, ABC; NCAA tournament first round: American vs. Michigan, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Princeton vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: Belmont vs. Oregon, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Massachusetts vs. Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: UNLV vs. Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s college basketball — NIT second round: Oregon at Texas A&M, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: North Carolina vs. Baylor, 9:10 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Creighton vs. Kansas, 11:40 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Michigan vs. Tennessee, 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA Division III tournament championship: Elmhurst vs. Randolph-Macon, 3 p.m., CBSSN; NCAA tournament second round: Richmond vs. Providence, 3:10 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Saint Mary’s (Calif) vs. UCLA, 4:10 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: St. Peter’s vs. Murray St., 4:45 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: New Mexico St. vs. Arkansas, 5:40 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Memphis vs. Gonzaga, 6:40 p.m., TBS

Track and field — World Athletics Indoors championship, 10 a.m., CNBC

Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC

Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP semifinals; ATP/WTA doubles finals, 10 a.m., Tennis

Women’s college gymnastics — Pac-12 championships, noon and 5 p.m., Pac-12

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB spring training — L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT

Women’s volleyball — Team McClendon vs. Team Lowe, 4 p.m., FS2

College wrestling — NCAA championships: championship round, 4 p.m., ESPN

NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., ABC; Detroit at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

Men’s college hockey — NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship: teams TBD, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

WHL — Tri-City at Spokane, 6 p.m., SWX

Boxing — Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls (super middleweights), 7 p.m., ESPN

SUNDAY

Golf — DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship, final round, 3:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, 5 a.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Leicester City, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Lazio at AS Roma, 10 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Seattle at Austin FC, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1

Auto racing — Formula 1: The Bahrain Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN; IndyCar Series: The Xpel 375, 10 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, noon, Fox

Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round: Illinois vs. Houston, 9:10 a.m., CBS; NIT second round: Florida at Xavier, 10 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: Villanova vs. Ohio St., 11:30 a.m., CBS; NIT second round: Dayton at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: Duke vs. Michigan St., 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Wisconsin vs. Iowa St., 3:10 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame, 4:10 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: Auburn vs. Miami (Fla.), 4:45 p.m., truTV; NCAA tournament second round: Purdue vs. Texas, 5:40 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Arizona vs. TCU, 6:40 p.m., TBS

Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round: Iowa vs. Creighton, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA tournament second round: South Carolina vs. Miami (Fla.), noon, ABC; NCAA tournament second round: Maryland vs. Florida Gulf Coast, noon, ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: Texas vs. Utah, 2 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: Baylor vs. South Dakota, 3 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: Louisville vs. Gonzaga, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: Iowa St. vs. Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: Stanford vs. Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN

NHL — N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 11 a.m., TNT

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP finals, noon, Tennis

College softball — Arizona at UCLA, noon, Pac-12; Washington at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12

Rugby — NLR: Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC, 4 p.m., FS1

