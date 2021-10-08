On this day ...
OCTOBER 8, 1961 — Paul Hornung scored 33 points, with four touchdowns, six extra points and a field goal, to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 45-7 romp against the Baltimore Colts.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Washington State at Chick-Fil-A Invite, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at Sacramento State, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
East Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Post Falls at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Rogers at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Northwest Christian at Asotin, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Kettle Falls, 7 p.m.
Deary at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Logos at Troy, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
Grangeville at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
New Meadows at Salmon River, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, game 2, 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); National League Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, game 1, 1:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); American League Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, game 2, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); National League Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, game 1, 6:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school football — Post Falls at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); East Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5); Rogers at Pullman, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Colfax at Kettle Falls, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); Grangeville at St. Maries, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — PGA Junior League Championship: first round, 8 a.m., ESPN; LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, second round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, first round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, second round, 2 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
MLB playoffs — American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, game 2, 11 a.m., MLB Network; National League Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, game 1, 1:30 p.m., TBS; American League Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, game 2, 4 p.m., FS1; National League Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, game 1, 6:30 p.m., TBS
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Czech Republic vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
College football — Temple at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPN; Charlotte at FIU, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN
WNBA playoffs — Phoenix at Las Vegas, semifinal, game 5, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college volleyball — Washington at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m., Pac-12
High school football — Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley, 7 p.m., SWX
SATURDAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 1:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2;; IMSA Weathertech: Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, 9 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250, noon, NBC
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC;
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN; LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, second round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
Surfing — WSL finals, 8:30 a.m., FS2
College football — Oklahoma vs. Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Maryland at Ohio St., 9 a.m., Fox; Arkansas at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; South Carolina at Tennessee, 9 a.m., ESPN2; West Virginia at Baylor, 9 a.m., FS1; N. Illinois at Toledo, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Dixie St. at Montana, noon, SWX; Boise State at BYU, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Georgia at Auburn, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Florida St. at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Wake Forest at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Jose St. at Colorado St., 12:30 p.m., FS1; SMU at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Penn St. at Iowa, 1 p.m., Fox; Oregon St. at Washington St., 1 p.m., Pac-12; Cal Poly at Montana St., 1 p.m., ROOT; TCU at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN; Wyoming at Air Force, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., CBS; Utah at USC, 5 p.m., Fox; Memphis at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2; New Mexico at San Diego St., 6 p.m., FS1; UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; New Mexico St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 2 p.m., NBCSN
MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, game 2, 1 p.m., TBS; National League Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, game 2, 5 p.m., TBS
Rugby — PRL: Sevens Inaugural Championship, 1 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Indian Wells: ATP-WTA early rounds, 2 p.m., Tennis
High school basketball — The Battle: Explorers vs. The View, 3 p.m., NBCSN; The Battle: Vertical Academy vs. California Basketball Club, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Kraziness in the Kennel, 4 p.m., SWX
Boxing — Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder preliminary bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NHL preseason — Vegas at San Jose, 5 p.m., ROOT
Curling — USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m., NBCSN