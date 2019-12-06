On this day ...
DECEMBER 6, 1961 — Syracuse running back Ernie Davis became the first black player to win the Heisman Trophy after finishing the season with 980 yards and 14 touchdowns from scrimmage on an average gain of 5.9 yards per play.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m. in NCAA tournament national semifinal in San Jose, Calif.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State vs. San Diego, 6:30 p.m. in NCAA tournament first round in Honolulu.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Moscow, 7 p.m.
North Central at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Davenport at Asotin, 7:30 p.m.
Colfax at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
Grangeville at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Genesis Prep at Lapwai, 6 p.m.
Mullan at Highland-Craigmont, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
North Central at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Davenport at Asotin, 6 p.m.
Colfax at Pomeroy, 5:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Deary at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Mullan at Highland, 6 p.m.
Genesis Prep at Lapwai, 4:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Buck’s Bags Tournament, Boise, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Carroll, 4:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
Girls’ high school basketball — North Central at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KTHR-FM (104.7).
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Carroll, 6:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
Women’s college volleyball — Washington St. vs. San Diego, 6:30 p.m., NCAA Tournament first round, KQQQ-AM (1150).
Boys’ high school basketball — North Central at Pullman, 7 p.m., KTHR-FM (104.7).
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour, The Hero World Challenge third round, 8 a.m., TGC; Father/Son Challenge, Pro-Am, 2 p.m., TGC; ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, The Emirates Australian Open third round, 5 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour, The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open third round, 11:30 p.m., TGC.
Skiing — FIS, World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, men’s super G, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Women’s downhill, 8 p.m., NBCSN.
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Frankfurt, 11:20 a.m., FS2.
Men’s college basketball — Iowa at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Providence at Rhode Island, 4 p.m., ESPN2; USC at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Swimming — U.S. Open, Day 1, Finals, at Atlanta, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
Women’s college soccer — NCAA Tournament Final Four, Washington St. vs. North Carolina, at San Jose, Calif., 4 p.m., ESPNU; Final Four, UCLA vs. Stanford, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU.
NBA basketball — Denver at Boston, 5 p.m., ESPN; L.A. Lakers at Portland, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
College football — Pac-12 Championship, Utah vs. Oregon, at Santa Clara, Calif., 5 p.m., ABC.
Men’s college hockey — Penn St. at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., FS1.
Figure skating — ISU Grand Prix final, men’s and lady’s short programs, 6 p.m., NBCSN.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Chelsea at Everton, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Borussia Monchengladbach, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Dortmund, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Liverpool at Bournemouth, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Manchester United at Manchester City, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN.
Golf — PGA Tour, The Hero World Challenge final round, 7 a.m., TGC; Father/Son Challenge, 2 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour of Australasia, The Emirates Australian Open final round, 5 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour, The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final round, 11:30 p.m., TGC.
College football — Big 12 Championship, Oklahoma vs. Baylor, at Arlington, 9 a.m., ABC; Sun Belt Championship, Louisiana at Appalachian St., 9 a.m., ESPN; MAC Championship, Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan, at Detroit, 9 a.m., ESPN2; American Championship, Cincinnati at Memphis, 12:30 p.m., ABC; SEC Championship, LSU vs. Georgia, at Atlanta, 1 p.m., CBS; Mountain West Championship, Hawaii at Boise St., 1 p.m., ESPN; ACC Championship, Clemson vs. Virginia, at Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Big Ten Championship, Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m., FOX.
Men’s college basketball — Florida at Butler, 9 a.m., FOX; West Virginia at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS1; Nebraska at Creighton, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Villanova at St. Joseph’s, noon, ESPN2; Illinois at Maryland, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Cincinnati at Xavier, 2 p.m., FS1; Colorado at Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Marquette at Kansas St., 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night Prelims, undercard bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night Main Card, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Swimming — U.S. Open, finals, at Atlanta, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
Boxing — Showtime Championship, Jermall Charlo vs. Denis Hogan, 6 p.m., SHO.
Figure skating — ISU Grand Prix final, 6 p.m., NBCSN.
Skiing — FIS, Xfinity Birds of Prey, 8 p.m., NBCSN.
Rugby — Heineken Cup, Northampton vs. Leinster, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN.