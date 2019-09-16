On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 16, 1950 — The Cleveland Browns (formerly of the All-America Football Conference), played their first NFL game, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 35-10.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Colton at Gar-Pal, 5 p.m.
Potlatch at Logos, 6 p.m.
Pullman Christian at Classical Christian Academy, Post Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Asotin at Upper Columbia Academy, 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP: The Moselle Open, early rounds, at Metz, France, 9 a.m., TENNIS; The Moselle Open, early rounds, 3 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, West Ham at Aston Villa, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
Wrestling — World Wrestling Championship, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
NFL football — Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 5 p.m., ESPN.