On this day ...
OCTOBER 23, 1976 — Pittsburgh’s Tony Dorsett rushed for 180 yards in a 45-0 rout against Navy and became the top career rusher in NCAA history with 5,206 yards.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Arizona State at Washington State, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at The Clash at Boulder Creek, 11:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Washington State, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, game 5, 11:30 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, game 4, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
NFL — Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United, 6 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS Eastern Conference semifinal: NY City FC at Montréal, 10 a.m., ESPN; Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; MLS Western Conference semifinal: FC Dallas at Austin, 5 p.m., ESPN; Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, semifinal leg 2, 6 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 7 a.m., Tennis; Guadalajara-WTA final, 4 p.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s college volleyball — Wisconsin at Michigan, 10 a.m., ESPN2; UCLA at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — Detroit at Dallas, 10 a.m., CBS; Green Bay at Washington, 10 a.m., Fox; Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Auto racing — Formula One: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, 10:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Women’s college soccer — UCLA at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12
Figure skating — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, 11 a.m., E!
MLB playoffs — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, game 5, 11:30 a.m., FS1; A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, game 4, 4 p.m., TBS
NHL — Seattle at Chicago, 11 a.m., ROOT; Anaheim at Detroit, 2 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC
Women’s soccer — NWSL semifinal: San Diego FC at Portland FC, 2 p.m., CBSSN; NWSL semifinal: Kansas City at OL Reign, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college soccer — Stanford at UCLA, 3 p.m, Pac-12
NBA — Utah at New Orleans, 4 p.m., ROOT
Monday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at The Clash at Boulder Creek, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pullman Christian at Spokane Classical, 6 p.m.
Colfax at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman Christian at Spokane Classical, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, game 5 (if necessary), 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, game 6 (if necessary), 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 5 a.m., 1 p..m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
College golf — East Lake Cup: first round, noon, TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham United, noon, USA
MLB playoffs — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, game 5 (if necessary), 1 p.m., TBS; N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, game 6 (if necessary), 5 p.m., TBS
NFL — Chicago at New England, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
NBA — Denver at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT
