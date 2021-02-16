On this day ...
FEBRUARY 16, 1994 — John Stockton handed out 12 assists in Utah’s 103-99 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers to become the third guard in NBA history (joining Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson) to reach 9,000 career assists.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Sun Devil Winter Classic, Scottsdale, Ariz.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Genesee at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Lapwai, 6 p.m.
Prairie at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Timberline at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Rogers at Pullman, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Colton, 7 p.m.
SJE/LaCrosse at Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Pomeroy Jamboree, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Skiing — FIS, World Alpine Championships, 5 a.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m., Wednesday, NBCSN.
Men’s basketball — Providence at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Michigan State at Purdue, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Xavier at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS1.
NHL — Washington at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
Tennis — Australian Open, 4 p.m., Tennis Channel, and 6 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, ESPN2.
NBA — New Orleans at Memphis, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Brooklyn at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT.