On this day ...
OCTOBER 12, 1946 — The No. 2 Texas Longhorns beat No. 1 Oklahoma 28-7. It was the eighth 1-2 matchup in AP poll history and the first time the second-ranked team won the game.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Clearwater Valley at Genesee, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Logos at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Potlatch at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lakeland at Moscow, 3:30 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament semifinal
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP, 3 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Horse racing — NYRA, America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2.
MLB playoffs — Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 1:07 p.m., TBS; Atlanta vs. Dodgers, 5:-08 p.m., Fox.
NFL — Chargers at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
KBO baseball — Kiwoom at KT, 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN2.