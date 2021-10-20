On this day ...
OCTOBER 20, 1984 — Rueben Mayes of Washington State rushed for 216 yards and scored four touchdowns to overcome a 28-7 halftime deficit and led the Cougars to a 49-42 victory over Stanford.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston, Shadle Park, Pullman at East Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Logos vs. Genesee, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament third-place match at LCSC’s Activity Center
Highland vs. Deary, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament loser-out match at LCSC’s Activity Center
Grangeville vs. St. Maries, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament match at Orofino
Grangeville-St. Maries winner at Orofino, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament Match 1 of best-of-3 championship series
Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6 p.m.
Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.
Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 5, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400AM); N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, Game 4, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400AM)
SPORTS ON TV
College Football — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
College Golf — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., noon, TGC
Golf — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, First Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan, 8:30 p.m., TGC
MLB — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game 5, 2 p.m., FS1; N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, Game 4, 5 p.m., TBS
NBA — Boston at New York, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Boston at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m., TNT
Men’s Soccer — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles F.C. vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal 1st Leg, San José, Costa Rica, 3 p.m., FS2; Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Athletico Paranaense, Semifinal Leg 1, 5:30 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 1 a.m., 3 a.m., 1 a.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis