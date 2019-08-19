On this day ...
AUGUST 19, 1909 — The first race was held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Twelve-thousand spectators watched Austrian engineer Louis Schwitzer win a five-mile race with an average speed of 57.4 miles per hour. The track’s surface of crushed rock and tar broke up in a number of places and caused the deaths of two drivers, two mechanics and two spectators.
