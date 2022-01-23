On this day ...
JANUARY 24, 2012 — Playing his 1,000th match, four-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer advanced to his ninth consecutive semifinal at Melbourne Park with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 win against Juan Martin del Potro. Federer became the seventh man to reach the 1,000 match milestone.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Portland State, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Grangeville at Prairie, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grangeville JV at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Genesee at Logos, 7 p.m.
Colton at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Portland State, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
College golf — The Southwestern Invitational: Day 1, 1:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Louisville at Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Texas Tech at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN; St. John’s at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1; UNLV at San Diego St., 6 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Bowling — PBA: The Players Championship, 4 p.m., FS1
NBA — Utah at Phoenix, 6 p.m., ROOT