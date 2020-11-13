On this day ...
NOVEMBER 13, 1990 — Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers became the second guard in NBA history to reach the 9,000 career assist mark — joining Oscar Robertson — in a 112-111 loss to Phoenix at the Great Western Forum.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Seattle University at Idaho, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Prairie vs. Oakley, 7 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state semifinal round game at Kibbie Dome
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Swimming — The Toyota U.S. Open, 7 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Sofia-ATP semifinal 2, 8 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Golf — The Masters, second round, 10 a.m., ESPN
Men’s college hockey — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., NBCSN
College football — Iowa at Minnesota, 4 p.m., FS1; East Carolina at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
SATURDAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 12:55 a.m., ESPN; Formula One: qualifying, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2; IMSA Weathertech Series: 12 Hours of Sebring, 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., NBCSN; IMSA Weathertech Series: 12 Hours of Sebring, noon, NBC;
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Sofia-ATP final, 5 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
College football — Indiana at Michigan State, 9 a.m., ABC; TCU at West Virginia, 9 a.m., Fox; Miami at Virginia Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN; Coastal Carolina at Troy, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Penn State at Nebraska, 9 a.m., FS1; Fresno State at Utah State, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Notre Dame at Boston College, 12:30 p.m., ABC; USC at Arizona, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Colorado at Stanford, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; South Florida at Houston, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Baylor at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., FS1; Nevada at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Oregon at Washington State, 4 p.m., Fox; Arkansas at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; SMU at Tulsa, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Utah at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., Fox; California at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; UNLV at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., FS2; Oregon State at Washington, 8 p.m., FS1
Boxing — PBC Fight night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (middleweights), 5 p.m., FS1