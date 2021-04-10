On this day ...
APRIL 10, 2011 — Charl Schwartzel won the Masters by two strokes over Adam Scott and Jason Day after a wild final day at Augusta National.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1:05 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Corban (2), noon
Washington State at Utah, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Treasure Valley CC at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Treasure Valley CC at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.
Portland State vs. Idaho, 1 p.m. at LCSC Tennis Center
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho, Washington State at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho, Washington State and Lewis-Clark State at WAR 14, 10 a.m. at Community College of Spokane
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston at Post Falls (2), noon
Moscow at Lake City, noon
Cole Valley Christian at Clearwater Valley (2), 1 p.m.
Genesee at Kamiah (2), 11 a.m.
St. Maries at Orofino (2), 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lewiston at Post Falls (2), noon
Moscow at Lake City, noon
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 3 p.m.
St. Maries at Orofino (2), 1 p.m.
Genesee at Kamiah/CV (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lake City at Lewiston, 10 a.m.
Post Falls at Lewiston, 1 p.m.
Post Falls at Moscow, 9 a.m.
Lake City at Moscow, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Lewiston, Moscow at Rasmussen Invitational, 10 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene
Troy, Logos at Kootenai Invitational
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 10:10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840), KLER-AM (1300)
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Corban (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Utah, 3 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
College football — Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1:05 p.m., KZFN-FM (106.1)
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN; AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Rugby — Pro14: TBA, 7 a.m., ESPN2; MLR: San Diego at Houston, 5 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Volvo Car Open-WTA singles and doubles semifinals, 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m., Tennis
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, 9 a.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (middleweights), noon, ABC
College softball — Alabama at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Duke at Florida St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; Utah at California, noon, Pac-12; UCLA at Oregon, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden, 10 a.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1, and noon, FS2; The Arkansas Derby: Grade 1 Race, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college lacrosse — Army at Loyola Maryland, 10 a.m., CBSSN
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Oakland at Houston, 1 p.m., FS1
Golf — The Masters, third round, noon, CBS
College football — Alabama A&M at Jackson St., noon, ESPN; Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Delaware at Delaware St., 3 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college soccer — Georgetown at St. John’s, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college lacrosse — Air Force vs. Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college hockey — NCAA tournament championship: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., ABC; Sacramento at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — Showtime Championship: Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets (welterweights), 6 p.m., SHO; Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
College baseball — Oregon State at Oregon, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12
SUNDAY
Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 4 a.m., Tennis; Volvo Car Open-WTA doubles final, 7:45 a.m., Tennis; Volvo Car Open-WTA singles final
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, 5 a.m., FS1
College baseball — Virginia at Clemson, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. at Michigan, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2, and 1 p.m., FS1
Golf — The Masters, final round, 11 a.m., CBS
Bowling — PBA: The U.S. Open, 11 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina, 11:30 a.m., ABC; Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1
College softball — UCLA at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, noon, CBSSN
Women’s college soccer — UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s curling — World Championship: TBD, Final, 3 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN