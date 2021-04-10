On this day ...

APRIL 10, 2011 — Charl Schwartzel won the Masters by two strokes over Adam Scott and Jason Day after a wild final day at Augusta National.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1:05 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Corban (2), noon

Washington State at Utah, 3 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Treasure Valley CC at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Treasure Valley CC at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.

Portland State vs. Idaho, 1 p.m. at LCSC Tennis Center

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho, Washington State at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Idaho, Washington State and Lewis-Clark State at WAR 14, 10 a.m. at Community College of Spokane

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston at Post Falls (2), noon

Moscow at Lake City, noon

Cole Valley Christian at Clearwater Valley (2), 1 p.m.

Genesee at Kamiah (2), 11 a.m.

St. Maries at Orofino (2), 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lewiston at Post Falls (2), noon

Moscow at Lake City, noon

Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 3 p.m.

St. Maries at Orofino (2), 1 p.m.

Genesee at Kamiah/CV (2), noon

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Lake City at Lewiston, 10 a.m.

Post Falls at Lewiston, 1 p.m.

Post Falls at Moscow, 9 a.m.

Lake City at Moscow, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Lewiston, Moscow at Rasmussen Invitational, 10 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene

Troy, Logos at Kootenai Invitational

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 10:10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840), KLER-AM (1300)

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Corban (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Utah, 3 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)

College football — Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1:05 p.m., KZFN-FM (106.1)

NBA — L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Auto racing — FIA Formula E: The Rome E-Prix, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN; AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Rugby — Pro14: TBA, 7 a.m., ESPN2; MLR: San Diego at Houston, 5 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Volvo Car Open-WTA singles and doubles semifinals, 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m., Tennis

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, 9 a.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (middleweights), noon, ABC

College softball — Alabama at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Duke at Florida St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; Utah at California, noon, Pac-12; UCLA at Oregon, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden, 10 a.m., Fox

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1, and noon, FS2; The Arkansas Derby: Grade 1 Race, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s college lacrosse — Army at Loyola Maryland, 10 a.m., CBSSN

MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Oakland at Houston, 1 p.m., FS1

Golf — The Masters, third round, noon, CBS

College football — Alabama A&M at Jackson St., noon, ESPN; Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Delaware at Delaware St., 3 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s college soccer — Georgetown at St. John’s, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s college lacrosse — Air Force vs. Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s college hockey — NCAA tournament championship: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass, 4 p.m., ESPN

NBA — L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., ABC; Sacramento at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT

Boxing — Showtime Championship: Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets (welterweights), 6 p.m., SHO; Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN

College baseball — Oregon State at Oregon, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12

SUNDAY

Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 4 a.m., Tennis; Volvo Car Open-WTA doubles final, 7:45 a.m., Tennis; Volvo Car Open-WTA singles final

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, 5 a.m., FS1

College baseball — Virginia at Clemson, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. at Michigan, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2, and 1 p.m., FS1

Golf — The Masters, final round, 11 a.m., CBS

Bowling — PBA: The U.S. Open, 11 a.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina, 11:30 a.m., ABC; Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1

College softball — UCLA at Oregon, noon, Pac-12

Rugby — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, noon, CBSSN

Women’s college soccer — UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12

Men’s curling — World Championship: TBD, Final, 3 p.m., NBCSN

MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN

