On this day ...
JUNE 5, 2000 — Shigeki Maruyama of Japan takes golf’s magic number A notch lower by shooting a 58 during qualifying for the U.S. Open. The score is not recognized as a PGA Tour record because it happened in a qualifying round. Maruyama, carding 29 on both nines, has 11 birdies and an eagle on the par-71 South course at Woodmont Country Club, one of 12 qualifying sites for the U.S. Open.
On TV
TODAY
Tennis — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 1 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save. 7:30 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at SC Freiburg, 11:20 a.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Rugby — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta, 12:30 a.m., FS1
KBO Baseball — LG at Kiwoom, 12:55 a.m., ESPN; LG at Kiwoom, 9:55 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Leverkusen, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, 9:20 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, 10 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, 1:30 p.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Trackside Live!, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Bowling — PBA: Strike Derby, 4 p.m., Fox