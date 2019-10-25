On this day ...
OCTOBER 25, 2008 — Navy didn’t attempt a pass in a 34-7 victory over Southern Methodist in a game played in a driving rain.
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Northwest Christian, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Montana, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at MSU-Northern, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at Sacramento State, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lewiston at Lake City, 7 p.m.
East Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Pullman at Othello, 7 p.m.
St. Maries at Orofino, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Troy, 7 p.m.
Deary at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Kamiah at Lapwai, 7 p.m.
Kendrick at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Council, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Reardan, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Asotin, 7 p.m.
Touchet at Colton, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Idaho state 3A tournament — Grangeville vs. Kimberly, Caldwell, 9 a.m. PDT
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Idaho state 4A tournament — Moscow vs. Caldwell, Brothers Park, Caldwell, noon PDT
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Lewiston at Lake City, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (99.1); Pullman at Othello, 7 p.m., KTHR-FM (104.7).
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — EPGA Tour, Portugal Masters, 3:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour, BMW Championship, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Zozo Championship, 7:30 p.m., TGC.
Tennis — various tournaments, 4 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., Tennis.
Horse racing — Belmont Love, 1:30 p.m., FS2.
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga, Koln vs. FSV Mainz, 11:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Leicester City at Southampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
College hockey — Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
NBA — Dallas at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ESPN; Utah at Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
World Series — Houston at Washington, 5 p.m., FOX.
College football — USC at Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Rugby — England vs. New Zealand, 1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN.
SATURDAY
Tennis — various tournaments, 4 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., Tennis.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester City, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Schalke, 6:20 p.m., FS2; Premier League, TBA, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League Chelsea at Burnley, 9:30 a.m., NBC.
Golf — PGA Tour, Zozo Championship, 11:30 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday), TGC; EPGA, Portugal Masters, 5 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour, BMW Championship, 7:30 p.m., TGC;
Auto racing — Outdoor Truck qualifying, 7 a.m., GS1; Outdoor Truck Series, Hall of Fame 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Monster Energy practice, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Monster Energy qualifying, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN.
College football — Oklahoma at Kansas State, 9 a.m., ABC; Miami at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., ESPN; Iowa at Northwestern, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Ohio State, 9 a.m., FOX; Montana State at North Dakota, 10 a.m., SWX; Eastern Washington at Montana, 11 a.m., ROOT; Penn State at Michigan State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Maryland at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Syracuse at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Texas at Texas Christian, 12:30 p.m., FOX; Carroll at Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m., SWX; Arkansas at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN; Central Florida at Temple, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Notre Dame at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Utah State at Air Force, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; Washington State at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2.
Rugby — World Cup, 11:30 a.m., NBC.
Figure skating — Grand Prix of Figure Skating, 1:30 p.m., NBC.
NHL — St. Louis at Boston, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Heritage Classic, Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m., NBCSN.
World Series – Houston at Washington, 5 p.m., FOX.
Boxing — PBC Main Event, Lubin vs. Gallimore, 6 p.m., SHO.