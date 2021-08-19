On this day ...
AUGUST 19, 1981 — Renaldo Nehemiah set the world record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 12.93 seconds in a meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Arkansas State at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Idaho at North Dakota State, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 11 a.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Little League baseball — World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii, opening round, 10 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee, opening round, noon, ESPN; World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska, opening round, 2 p.m., ESPN; World Series: California vs. New England, opening round, 4 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 11 a.m., ROOT
Golf — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, first round, 11 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, first round, 3 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, second round, 3 a.m. Friday, TGC
Rugby — MLR draft, 3:30 p.m., FS2; NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra, 1 a.m. Friday, FS2; NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, 3 a.m. Friday, FS2
Mixed martial arts — PFL: Women’s lightweight and heavyweights (part 2), playoffs, 6 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college soccer — UC Irvine at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12
CFL — Edmonton at British Columbia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC, preliminary round second leg, 7 p.m., FS2