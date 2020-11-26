On this day ...
NOVEMBER 26, 1917 — The NHL is formed with five charter members: Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Maroons, Toronto Arenas, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Bulldogs. Frank Calder is elected president.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Crossover Classic: Memphis vs. Western Kentucky, semifinal, 9 a.m., ESPN; Bradley at Xavier, 9 a.m., FS1; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Gonzaga vs. Kansas, 10:30 a.m., Fox; La Salle at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS1; Crossover Classic: West Virginia vs. VCU, semifinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. St. Joseph’s, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Crossover Classic: St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Northern Iowa, consolation semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN; Northwest vs. California, 3 p.m., Pac-12; 2K Empire Classic: Rhode Island vs. Boston College, consolation, 4 p.m., ESPN; Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. Utah State, consolation semifinal, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Villanova, championship, 6 p.m., ESPN
Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, first round, 9:30 a.m., TGC; European Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, 2 a.m. Friday, TGC
NFL — Houston at Detroit, 9:30 a.m., CBS; Washington at Dallas, 1:30 p.m., Fox
College football — New Mexico at Utah State, 4 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2