On this day ...
JUNE 14, 1990 — Vinnie Johnson scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a 15-footer with seven-tenths of a second left, to give the Detroit Pistons a 92-90 win and the NBA title against Portland in five games.
TODAY
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Junior Blue Devils vs. Coeur d’Alene 14U (2), noon
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Augsburg at FSV Mainz, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke, 8:50 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, 9 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, noon, CBS
Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 10 a.m., CBS
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Trackside Live!, 1 p.m., NBCSN