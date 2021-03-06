On this day ...
MARCH 6, 2001 — George Mason beat North Carolina-Wilmington 35-33 in the second-lowest scoring game in the shot-clock era of NCAA basketball.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UC Davis at Idaho, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
Seattle at Washington State, 2:05 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Boise State at Lewis-Clark State, 9 a.m.
Idaho vs. Seattle, 5 p.m. at LCSC Tennis Center
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA national indoor meet, 11 a.m. in Yankton, S.D.
COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State vs. Washington, 8 a.m. in Henderson, Nev.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pullman at North Central, 1 p.m.
East Valley at Clarkston, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLEYBALL
Oakesdale at Pomeroy, noon
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Rogers at Pullman, 5 p.m.
Pomeroy at St. John Bosco, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950)
College football — UC Davis at Idaho, noon, KZFN-FM (106.1)
Men’s college basketball — Virginia at Louisville, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Sheffield United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Wolves at Ashton Villa, 9 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Bayern Munich, 9:25 a.m., ABC
Men’s college basketball — Georgetown at Connecticut, 9 a.m., CBS; Rutgers at Minnesota, 9 a.m., Fox; South Carolina at Kentucky, 9 a.m., ESPN; Florida State at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Pittsburgh at Clemson, 9 a.m., ROOT; MVC tournament: Loyola (Chicago) vs. Indiana State, semifinal, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Alabama at Georgia, 11 a.m., CBS; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN; Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona State at Utah, 11 a.m., FS1; Villanova at Providence, 11:30 a.m., Fox; USC at UCLA, 1 p.m., CBS; Illinois at Ohio State, 1 p.m., ESPN; Virginia at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN2; MVC tournament: Drake vs. Missouri State, semifinal, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Butler at Creighton, 2 p.m., Fox; Duke at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN; Atlantic 10 tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis, semifinal, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Seton Hall at St. John’s, 4 p.m., FS1; OVC championship: Belmont vs. Morehead St., 5 p.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 tournament: VCU vs. Davidson, semifinal, 6 p.m., CBSSN; UNLV at Wyoming, 8 p.m., CBSSN; Utah State at Fresno State, 8 p.m., FS1; WCC tournament: Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara, quarterfinal, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Big East tournament: Connecticut vs. St. John’s, quarterfinal, 9 a.m., FS1; WCC tournament: Santa Clara vs. Loyola Marymount, quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ROOT; Big East tournament: Villanova vs. DePaul, quarterfinal, noon, FS2; WCC tournament: San Francisco vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 2 p.m., quarterfinal, ROOT; Big East tournament: Marquette vs. Providence, quarterfinal, 3 p.m., FS2; Big East tournament: Seton Hall vs. Creighton, quarterfinal, 6 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, third round, 11:30 a.m., TGC
Women’s hockey — PWHPA: Minnesota at New Hampshire, noon, NBCSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, 1:30 p.m., FS1; AMA Supercross: Daytona, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
Men’s college soccer — UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Mixed martial arts — UFC 259: undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Vegas at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, midnight and midnight, Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Bromwich Albion, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Parma at Fiorentina, 6 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Fulham at Liverpool, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Liga MX: Necaxa at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Houston, 9 a.m., CBS; Big South championship: Campbell at Winthrop, 9 a.m., ESPN; Wisconsin at Iowa, 9:30 a.m., Fox; MVC championship: teams TBD; 11 a.m., CBS; Atlantic Sun championship: Liberty vs. North Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPN; Michigan at Michigan St., 1:30 p.m., CBS; Oregon at Oregon St., 5 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — ACC championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2; SEC tournament: teams TBD; 11 a.m., ESPN2; Big East tournament: TBD, noon, FS1; Big East tournament: teams TBD, 3 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 championship: Stanford vs. UCLA, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 9 a.m., NBC; Tampa Bay at Chicago, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; New Jersey at Boston, 2 p.m., NBCSN; N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s college volleyball — Stanford at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox; GT: World Challenge America, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college soccer — Oregon State at UCLA, 1 p.m., Pac-12
College wrestling — Big 12 Championships, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lowe vs. Team Larson, 3 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — All-Star Sunday Night: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, 3:30 p.m., TBS and TNT; All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, 5 p.m., TBS and TNT (dunk contest at halftime)