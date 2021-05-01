On this day ...
MAY 1, 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, won the Kentucky Derby by three lengths over Blue Swords.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), noon
Oregon at Washington State, 2:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Oregon State at Washington State, 8 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho vs. Idaho State, 8 a.m. in Big Sky Conference semifinal in Phoenix
Treasure Valley CC at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Treasure Valley CC at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Moscow at Lewiston, noon
Asotin at Pomeroy, 2 p.m.
Davenport at Colfax (2), 2 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Genesee (2), noon
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton (2), 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Moscow at Lewiston, noon
Tekoa-Rosalia at Pomeroy (2), 1 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton (2), 11 a.m.
Potlatch at Lapwai (2), 11 a.m.
Davenport at Colfax (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Clearwater Valley at all league meet, 9 a.m. at Lewiston
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Lewiston at Knight Invitational, 10 a.m. at Bishop Kelly
Clearwater Valley hosts, Logos, Kendrick at Clearwater Invitational, 10 a.m.
Asotin at Northeast 2B meet, noon at Davenport
Colfax at Northeast 2B meet, noon at Liberty-Spangle
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950); Oregon at Washington State, 2:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
MLB — L.A. Angels at Seattle, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, 10:30 a.m., FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Road Atlanta, noon, FS2; IndyCar: qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Wise Power 200, 4:30 p.m., FS1; IndyCar: The Genesys 300, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN; AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX: Mazatlán FC at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS1
NFL draft — Rounds 4-7, 9 a.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network
Women’s college beach volleyball — Pac-12 tournament: teams TBD, semifinal, 9 a.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 tournament championship: teams TBD, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2; Kentucky Derby preliminary races, 9 a.m., NBCSN; Kentucky Derby, 11:30 a.m., NBC
College softball — Alabama at Georgia, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round, 7:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college lacrosse — Navy at Lafayette, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
Track and field — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
College football — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M, noon, ESPN2; Washington spring game, noon, Pac-12; Oregon spring game, 2 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FS1; L.A. Angels at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna (middleweights), 4 p.m., Fox
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night prelims, 4 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando at North Carolina, group stage, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — Golden State at Houston, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Denver at L.A. Clippers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, 5 p.m., FS2
College baseball — Oregon St. at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: Old Glory DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., FS2
Australian rules football — Melbourne at North Melbourne, 8 p.m., FS2; Fremantle at West Coast, 11:30 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, 10 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur, 11:15 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6 p.m., FS1
Golf — European Tour: The Tenerife Open, final round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, final round, noon, TGC
Auto racing — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN; MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, 9:30 a.m., FS1; GT: World Challenge America, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, noon, FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road Atlanta, noon, FS2; IndyCar: The XPEL 375, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2
College baseball — Vanderbilt at Florida, noon, ESPN2; Oregon St. at UCLA, noon, Pac-12
College football — FCS tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., quarterfinal, noon, ESPN; FCS tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2; FCS tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon, NBC
NBA — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., ABC
MLB — L.A. Angels at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, 5 p.m., FS2
Rugby — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Diving — FINA: World Cup, 10 p.m., NBCSN