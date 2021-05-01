On this day ...

MAY 1, 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, won the Kentucky Derby by three lengths over Blue Swords.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), noon

Oregon at Washington State, 2:05 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING

Oregon State at Washington State, 8 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho vs. Idaho State, 8 a.m. in Big Sky Conference semifinal in Phoenix

Treasure Valley CC at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Treasure Valley CC at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Moscow at Lewiston, noon

Asotin at Pomeroy, 2 p.m.

Davenport at Colfax (2), 2 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Genesee (2), noon

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton (2), 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Moscow at Lewiston, noon

Tekoa-Rosalia at Pomeroy (2), 1 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Colton (2), 11 a.m.

Potlatch at Lapwai (2), 11 a.m.

Davenport at Colfax (2), noon

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Clearwater Valley at all league meet, 9 a.m. at Lewiston

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Lewiston at Knight Invitational, 10 a.m. at Bishop Kelly

Clearwater Valley hosts, Logos, Kendrick at Clearwater Invitational, 10 a.m.

Asotin at Northeast 2B meet, noon at Davenport

Colfax at Northeast 2B meet, noon at Liberty-Spangle

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950); Oregon at Washington State, 2:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)

MLB — L.A. Angels at Seattle, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840), KLER-AM (1300)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, 10:30 a.m., FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Road Atlanta, noon, FS2; IndyCar: qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Wise Power 200, 4:30 p.m., FS1; IndyCar: The Genesys 300, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN; AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX: Mazatlán FC at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS1

NFL draft — Rounds 4-7, 9 a.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Women’s college beach volleyball — Pac-12 tournament: teams TBD, semifinal, 9 a.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 tournament championship: teams TBD, 4 p.m., Pac-12

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2; Kentucky Derby preliminary races, 9 a.m., NBCSN; Kentucky Derby, 11:30 a.m., NBC

College softball — Alabama at Georgia, 10 a.m., ESPN2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round, 7:30 p.m., TGC

Men’s college lacrosse — Navy at Lafayette, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN

Track and field — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

College football — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M, noon, ESPN2; Washington spring game, noon, Pac-12; Oregon spring game, 2 p.m., Pac-12

MLB — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FS1; L.A. Angels at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT

Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna (middleweights), 4 p.m., Fox

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night prelims, 4 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando at North Carolina, group stage, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

NBA — Golden State at Houston, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Denver at L.A. Clippers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, 5 p.m., FS2

College baseball — Oregon St. at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12

Rugby — MLR: Old Glory DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., FS2

Australian rules football — Melbourne at North Melbourne, 8 p.m., FS2; Fremantle at West Coast, 11:30 p.m., FS2

SUNDAY

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, 10 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur, 11:15 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6 p.m., FS1

Golf — European Tour: The Tenerife Open, final round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, final round, noon, TGC

Auto racing — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN; MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, 9:30 a.m., FS1; GT: World Challenge America, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, noon, FS1; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road Atlanta, noon, FS2; IndyCar: The XPEL 375, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2

College baseball — Vanderbilt at Florida, noon, ESPN2; Oregon St. at UCLA, noon, Pac-12

College football — FCS tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., quarterfinal, noon, ESPN; FCS tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2; FCS tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NHL — Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon, NBC

NBA — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., ABC

MLB — L.A. Angels at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN

Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, 5 p.m., FS2

Rugby — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Diving — FINA: World Cup, 10 p.m., NBCSN

Tags