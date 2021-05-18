On this day ...
MAY 18, 2004 — Randy Johnson became the oldest pitcher in major-league history to throw a perfect game, retiring all 27 batters to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks past the Atlanta Braves 2-0.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Rogers at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Pullman at Shadle Park, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Upper Columbia at Asotin, 7:30 p.m.
Kettle Falls at Colfax, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Colton at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
Pullman at Shadle Park, 5:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Upper Columbia at Asotin, 6 p.m.
Colfax at Kettle Falls, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lewiston at Class 5A state tournament, 8 a.m., Avondale Golf Course
Moscow at Class 4A state tournament, 8 a.m. at The Links
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Leicester City at Chelsea, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN.
NBA play-ins — Charlotte at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., TNT; Washington at Boston, 6 p.m., TNT.
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour, Rip Curl Rottnest Seach, 4:30 p.m., FS1.
Major League Baseball — Yankees at Texas, 5 p.m., ESPN; Detroit at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT.
NHL playoffs — Islanders at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN; Minnesota at Vegas, 7 p.m., NBCSN.
WNBA — Phoenix at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Las Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN2.