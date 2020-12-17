On this day ...

DECEMBER 17, 2000 — Terrell Owens caught an NFL-record 20 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s 17-0 victory against Chicago. Jeff Garcia completed 36-of-44 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Prairie at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.

Timberline at Highland, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Orofino at Lewiston JV, 7 p.m.

Timberline at Highland, 5 p.m.

Kamiah at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Lewiston/Lake City at Moscow, 5 p.m.

Orofino at Potlatch, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

Golf — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, first round, 10 a.m., TGC

Men’s college basketball — Kansas at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN; Creighton at St. John’s, 4 p.m., FS1; San Francisco at Oregon, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Seton Hall at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1

NFL — L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network

Boxing — Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (super welterweights), 6 p.m., NBCSN

NBA preseason — Golden State at Sacramento, 6 p.m., ESPN

