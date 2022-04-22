On this day ...
APRIL 22, 1994 — Michael Moorer outpoints Evander Holyfield to win the IBF and WBA titles and become the first left-handed heavyweight champion.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Oregon, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference Multi Championships, 10 a.m. at La Grande, Ore.
Washington at Washington State, 10:30 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.
Washington State at Ping Cougar Classic, 7 a.m. in Provo, Utah
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Highline Community College at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grangeville at Kamiah (2), 4 p.m.
Horseshoe Bend at Clearwater Valley (2), 10:30 a.m.
Colfax at Reardan (2), 2 p.m.
Lapwai at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Nezperce at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.
Colfax at Reardan (2), 2 p.m.
Genesee at Clearwater Valley (2), 3:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 11 a.m.
Prairie at Kendrick (2), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Lewiston at Knight Invitational, 4 p.m. at Boise
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Pullman at Eileen Northcutt tournament, 8 a.m.
Lewiston, Moscow at Big East (top 4), 9 a.m. at Wandermere Golf Course
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school baseball — Colfax at Reardan (2), 2 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
High school softball — Colfax at Reardan (2), 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
College baseball — Washington State at Oregon, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, second round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, second round, 3:30 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
College softball — Arizona at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m., Pac-12
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Miami at Atlanta, game 3, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Milwaukee at Chicago, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC; Western Conference first round: Phoenix at New Orleans, game 3, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
USFL — Michigan vs. New Jersey, 5 p.m., USA
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 278 Main Card: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (flyweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
SATURDAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 2, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: sprint qualifying, 7:25 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1; ARCA: General Tire 250, 10 a.m., FS1; Supercross: round 14, noon, NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300, 1 p.m., Fox
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 4 a.m., USA; Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, 7 a.m., CNBC; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, 9:20 a.m., ABC; Premier League: Tottenham at Brentford, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 4:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Golf — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, third round, 3:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college lacrosse — Navy at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN
USFL — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 9 a.m., Fox; Birmingham at Houston, 4 p.m., FS1
College football — UCLA spring game, 9 a.m., Pac-12; Utah spring game, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Montana spring game, noon, SWX; USC spring game, noon, ESPN; Oregon spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Washington St. spring game, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina at Washington, 10 a.m., CBS
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Philadelphia at Toronto, game 4, 11 a.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Utah, game 4, 1:30 p.m., TNT and ROOT; Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Brooklyn, game 3, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN
College softball — Arkansas at Florida, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Texas at Oklahoma St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Boston, noon, ABC
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FS1; Kansas City at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
College baseball — Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: Dallas at Old Glory, 5 p.m., FS2