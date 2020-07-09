On this day ...
JULY 9, 1940 — The National League registered the first shutout, 4-0, in the All-Star game.
TRAVEL BASEBALL
Bellevue at LC 19U (2), 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, 6 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Udinese at SPAL, 10:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, 9 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s basketball — TBT: The Money Team (TmT) vs. Herd That, Round of 16, 11 a.m., ESPN; TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, Round of 16, 1 p.m., ESPN
Boxing — Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (heavyweights), 5 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, 5 p.m., FS1; Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, 1:55 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
KBO baseball — NC at LG, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN
Australian rules football — Hawthorn at Collingwood, 2:30 a.m. Friday, FS1