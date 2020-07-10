On this day ...
JULY 10, 1926 — Bobby Jones won the U.S. Open golf tournament for the second time with a 293 total.
Today
TRAVEL BASEBALL
Bellevue at LC 19U (2), 4 p.m.
LEGION BASEBALL
Camas Prairie Zephyrs at Silver Valley (2), 3 p.m.
Orofino Merchants vs. Great Falls (Mont.) Chargers A, 4:30 p.m. at John R. Harp Memorial Tournament, Kallispell, Mont.
SPORTS ON RADIO
KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, Red Bull Ring, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, 5 p.m., FS1
Tennis — UTR: Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 1, 8 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s basketball — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN; TBT: Red Scare vs. House of ‘Paign, quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Workday Charity Open, second round, noon, TGC; American Century Championship Golf, first round, 2 p.m., NBCSN; American Century Championship Golf, first round, 7 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, Group B, 6 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Melbourne at Fremantle, 7:30 p.m., FS2; Adelaide at West Coast, 10 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY
Rugby — Super Rugby: Auckland at Christchurch, midnight, ESPN2; NRL: Melbourne at Canberra, 2:30 a.m., FS1
KBO baseball — Doosan at Lotte, 1:55 a.m., ESPN
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 2, Red Bull Ring, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, Red Bull Ring, 6 a.m., ESPN; IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, 9 a.m., NBC; IndyCar: qualifying, Road America, noon, NBCSN; IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 1, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham at Norwich City, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton, noon, NBC; MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. New York, 5 p.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Workday Charity Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour The Workday Charity Open, third round, noon, CBS; American Century Championship Golf, second round, noon, NBC; American Century Championship Golf, second round, 7 p.m., TGC
Men’s basketball — TBT: Oveerseas Elite vs. Herd That, quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN; TBT: Boeheim’s Army vs. Sideline Cancer, quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPN
Mixed martial arts — UFC 251: Kamaru Osman vs. Gilbert Burns (welterweights), 5 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Auckland, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
KBO baseball — NC vs. LG, 12:55 a.m. Sunday, ESPN