On this day ...
JULY 8, 1984 — John McEnroe whipped Jimmy Connors 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in 100-degree temperatures to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins at Medford (Ore.) Mustangs (2), noon
Spokane Expos vs. Nampa Braves, 9 a.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Mt. Spokane vs. Gooding Diamondbacks, noon in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Nampa Braves vs. West Valley, 1 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Church Field
Orofino Merchants vs. Gonzaga Prep, 3 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Gooding Diamondbacks vs. Spokane Expos, 4 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Church Field
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs West Valley, 6 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, second round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TGC
Women’s soccer — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Denmark, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; The America Cup first round: Bolivia vs. Ecuador, 2 p.m., FS2; The America Cup first round: Colombia vs. Paraguay, 4:50 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 12:30 p.m., FS1; ARCA Menards Series: The Dawn 150, 2 p.m., FS1
NBA summer league — Charlotte vs. Indiana, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Golden State vs. New York, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Phoenix vs. L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — All-Star starters reveal, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, 7 p.m., ESPN; Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1
Minor league baseball — Tri-City at Spokane, 6:30 p.m., SWX
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — Fremantle at St. Kilda, 2 a.m., FS2
Cycling — UCI: Tour de France, stage 8, 5 a.m., USA; UCI: Tour de France, stage 9, 5 a.m. Sunday, USA
Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: Cape May, N.J., 6 a.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Wimbledon: women’s championship, 6 a.m., ESPN; Wimbledon: men’s doubles championship, 8:30 a.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, third round, 7 a.m., TGC and 9 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, third round, 1 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 7:25 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., USA; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250, 1:30 p.m., USA; SRX Racing Series: Nashville, 5 p.m., CBS
Women’s lacrosse — World championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Bowling — PBA Tour Finals: championship, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Women’s soccer — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Sweden, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
WNBA — Skills competition, noon, ESPN
MLB — Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., FS1; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., Fox; Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
NBA summer league — Orlando vs. Sacramento, 1 p.m., ESPN; Detroit vs. Washington, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN2; New Orleans vs. Portland, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 3 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev (lightweights), 6 p.m., ESPN
Hockey — 3ICE: Team Trottier vs. Team Mullen, Team Fuhr vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Boxing — Showtime Championship Boxing: Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas (featherweights), 6 p.m.