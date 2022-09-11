On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 12, 2011 — Tom Brady passed for a team-record 517 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yarder to Wes Welker, as the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 38-24..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 3:57 pm
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho Invitational, 8 a.m. in Caldwell, Idaho
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Hobble Creek Fall Classic, 8 a.m. in Springville, Utah
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho Invitational, 8 a.m. in Caldwell, Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow at Post Falls, 4 p.m.
Moscow vs. Gonzaga Prep, 5:30 p.m. at Post Falls
Clarkston at Cheney, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Colton, 6 p.m.
Potlatch at Troy, 5 p.m.
Pomeroy at Touchet, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lewiston at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lake City at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
Clarkston at University, 4 p.m.
Pullman at North Central, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Moscow at, Lewiston hosts Lewiston Invitational, 9 a.m. at Bryden Canyon Golf Course
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Moscow at, Lewiston hosts Lewiston Invitational, 9 a.m. at Bryden Canyon Golf Course
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Denver at Seattle, 5:15 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Chennai-WTA and Portoroz-WTA early rounds, 4:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Horse racing — Sartaoga, 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United, noon, USA
NFL — Denver at Seattle, 5:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN and ESPN2
