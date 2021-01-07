On this day ...
JANUARY 7, 2010 — Alabama knocked Texas quarterback Colt McCoy out of the BCS title game early, and went on to a 37-21 victory for the Crimson Tide’s first national title since 1992.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at California, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Southern Utah, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Highland at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lapwai at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Grangeville at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Weiser, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Southern Utah, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at California, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450), KQZB-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis; Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 10 p.m., Tennis; Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: first round, 3 p.m., TGC
College football — College Football Awards: 2020 Honors, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Iowa at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., FS1; BYU at Gonzaga, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; USC at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m., FS1; Washington State at California, 7 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Oregon at Colorado, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA — Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Dallas at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT