On this day ...
MAY 17, 1979 — Dave Kingman of the Chicago Cubs hit three home runs and Mike Schmidt of the Phillies hit two as Philadelphia beat Chicago 23-22 in 10 innings at Wrigley Field. The game included 11 home runs, 50 hits and 109 at-bats.
On TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Köln, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin, 8:50 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1; Trackside Live!, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, 11 a.m., TGC, NBC and NBCSN
Rodeo — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, 11 a.m., CBS
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox