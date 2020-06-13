On this day ...
JUNE 13, 2003 — Roger Clemens reached 300 wins and became the third pitcher with 4,000 strikeouts, leading the New York Yankees past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2.
TODAY
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils vs. Orofino (2), 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Dortmund at Dusseldorf, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Frankfurt at Hertha Berlin, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayern Munich, 9:20 a.m., FS1
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: Final Day, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, noon, CBS
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Trackside Live!, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Hooters 250, 12:30 p.m., Fox; NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Baptist Health 200, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Bowling — PBA: Summer Clash, 3 p.m., Fox
MMA — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 3 p.m.; UFC Fight Night Main Event: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo (women’s flyweight), 6 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — North Melbourne at Greater Western Sydney, 8 p.m., FS1
Rugby — Super Rugby: Wellington at Auckland, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
SUNDAY
KBO Baseball — KT vs. Samsung, 12:55 a.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Western at St. Kilda, 1 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Augsburg at FSV Mainz, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke, 8:50 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, 9 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, noon, CBS
Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 10 a.m., CBS
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Trackside Live!, 1 p.m., NBCSN