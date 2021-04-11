On this day ...

APRIL 11, 1965 — Jack Nicklaus shot a record 271 and won the Masters by nine strokes over Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Corban, noon

Washington State at Utah, noon

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Idaho, Washington State at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Montana State, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Community Colleges of Spokane at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING

Washington State at Pac-12 Invitational, 9:40 a.m. in Henderson, Nev.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840), KLER-AM (1300); Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Corban, noon, KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Utah, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 4 a.m., Tennis; Volvo Car Open-WTA doubles final, 7:45 a.m., Tennis; Volvo Car Open-WTA singles final

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, 5 a.m., FS1

College baseball — Virginia at Clemson, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. at Michigan, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2, and 1 p.m., FS1

Golf — The Masters, final round, 11 a.m., CBS

Bowling — PBA: The U.S. Open, 11 a.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina, 11:30 a.m., ABC; Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1

College softball — UCLA at Oregon, noon, Pac-12

Rugby — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, noon, CBSSN

Women’s college soccer — UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12

Men’s curling — World Championship: TBD, Final, 3 p.m., NBCSN

MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell Invitational, 8 a.m.

Idaho, Washington State at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell Invitational, 8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Troy at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Culdesac at Kendrick (2), 4 p.m.

Prairie at Grangeville, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Orofino at Lewiston, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Orofino at Mullan,, 10 a.m. at Pinehurst

SPORTS ON TV

College golf — Western Intercollegiate, 4 p.m., TGC

MLB — Seattle at Baltimore, 4 p.m., ROOT; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., FS1

NBA — L.A. Lakers at New York, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

