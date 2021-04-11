On this day ...
APRIL 11, 1965 — Jack Nicklaus shot a record 271 and won the Masters by nine strokes over Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Corban, noon
Washington State at Utah, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho, Washington State at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Montana State, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Community Colleges of Spokane at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.
Oregon at Washington State, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Pac-12 Invitational, 9:40 a.m. in Henderson, Nev.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840), KLER-AM (1300); Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Corban, noon, KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Utah, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 4 a.m., Tennis; Volvo Car Open-WTA doubles final, 7:45 a.m., Tennis; Volvo Car Open-WTA singles final
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, 5 a.m., FS1
College baseball — Virginia at Clemson, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Ohio St. at Michigan, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2, and 1 p.m., FS1
Golf — The Masters, final round, 11 a.m., CBS
Bowling — PBA: The U.S. Open, 11 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina, 11:30 a.m., ABC; Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1
College softball — UCLA at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, noon, CBSSN
Women’s college soccer — UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s curling — World Championship: TBD, Final, 3 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell Invitational, 8 a.m.
Idaho, Washington State at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Troy at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Culdesac at Kendrick (2), 4 p.m.
Prairie at Grangeville, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Orofino at Lewiston, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Orofino at Mullan,, 10 a.m. at Pinehurst
SPORTS ON TV
College golf — Western Intercollegiate, 4 p.m., TGC
MLB — Seattle at Baltimore, 4 p.m., ROOT; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NBA — L.A. Lakers at New York, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN