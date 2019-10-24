On this day ...
OCTOBER 24, 2013 — A majority-female officiating crew worked a college football game in an apparent first. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference billed it as the first time it’s happened in an NCAA game. Head linesman Yvonda Lewis, line judge Tangela Mitchell, field judge Sebrina Brunson and back judge Krystle Apellaniz are part of the seven-person crew for the Division II game between Miles and Lane. Miles won 38-26.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Idaho at Weber State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State at Southern California, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Idaho 4A District I-II Tournament — Moscow at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Clarkston at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 5 p.m.
Idaho 1A Division I regional play-in game — Lapwai vs. Wallace, 5 p.m. at Post Falls Middle School
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Idaho State 3A Tournament — Grangeville vs. Weiser, 1 p.m. in Vallivue
Clarkston at East Valley, 4 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Idaho State 4A Tournament — Moscow vs. Canyon Ridge, 1 p.m. in Caldwell
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho District I-II 3A/4A/5A Championships, Farragut State Park, noon
Idaho District I-II 1A/2A Championships, LCSC course, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, first round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, second round, 7 p.m., TGC; European Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, 3:30 a.m. Friday, TGC
Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, 10 a.m., FS2
College football — Southern Methodist at Houston, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Milwaukee at Houston, 5 p.m., TNT; L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Men’s soccer — MLS Playoffs: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta Union, Eastern Conference semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2; MLS Playoffs: L.A. Galaxy at LA FC, Western Conference semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Washington at Minnesota, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
Tennis — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China, 10:30 p.m., Tennis