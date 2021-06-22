On this day ...
JUNE 22, 1938 — In a rematch portrayed in both countries as good vs. evil, Joe Louis of the U.S. knocked out Germany’s Max Schmeling at 2:04 of the first round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils at Lewis-Clark Cubs (2), 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — various tournaments, 3 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Croatia vs. Scotland, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2.
College World Series — Mississippi State vs. Virginia, 4 p.m., RSPN2.
NBA — Draft Lottery, 5:30 p.m., ESPN.
NHL playoffs — Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m., NBCSN.