On this day ...
JUNE 12, 1930 — Max Schmeling beat Jack Sharkey on a fourth-round foul for the vacant heavyweight title in New York. The German became the first European heavyweight world champion.
On TV
TODAY
Australian rules football — Fremantle at Brisbane, 8:30 p.m., FS2
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 3, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., FS2; Trackside Live, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hoffenheim, 11:20 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, second round, 1 p.m., TGC
SATURDAY
Rugby — Super Rugby: Waikato at Otago, midnight, ESPN2; NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle, 12:30 a.m., FS1
KBO Baseball — Kia at SK, 12:55 a.m., ESPN; KT vs. Samsung, 12:55 a.m. Sunday, ESPN
Australian rules football — Adelaide at Port Adelaide, 2:30 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Dortmund at Dusseldorf, 6:20 a.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, noon, CBS
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Hooters 250, 12:30 p.m., Fox; NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Baptist Health 200, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Bowling — PBA: Summer Clash, 3 p.m., Fox