On this day ...
OCTOBER 9, 1991 — The San Jose Sharks earned their first NHL victory, defeating the Calgary Flames 4-3.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.
Montana State at Idaho, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Washington State at Chick-Fil-A Invite, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Husky Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Kamiah at Genesee, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Lake City, noon
Orofino at St. Maries, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 2 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament semifinal
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, noon in Class 5A district tournament semifinal
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Pullman at Max Jensen Richland Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Asotin, Clarkston, Clearwater Valley-Kamiah, Colton, Deary, Garfield-Palouse, Kendrick, Logos, Moscow, Nezperce, Orofino, Pomeroy, Potlatch, Prairie, Timberline, Troy at, Lewiston hosts Inland Empire Challenge, 11:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lake City, Moscow, Post Falls at Meet at the Kroc, noon
Handford, Richland, Cheney at Pullman, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300)
MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, game 2, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); National League Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, game 2, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
College football — Oklahoma vs. Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Maryland at Ohio St., 9 a.m., Fox; Arkansas at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; South Carolina at Tennessee, 9 a.m., ESPN2; West Virginia at Baylor, 9 a.m., FS1; N. Illinois at Toledo, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Dixie St. at Montana, noon, SWX; Boise St. at BYU, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Georgia at Auburn, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Florida St. at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Wake Forest at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Jose St. at Colorado St., 12:30 p.m., FS1; SMU at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Penn St. at Iowa, 1 p.m., Fox; Oregon St. at Washington St., 1 p.m., Pac-12; Cal Poly at Montana St., 1 p.m., ROOT; TCU at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN; Wyoming at Air Force, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., CBS; Utah at USC, 5 p.m., Fox; Memphis at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2; New Mexico at San Diego St., 6 p.m., FS1; UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; New Mexico St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR,, 9 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drive for the Cure 250, noon, NBC and NBCSN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, second round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Indian Wells: ATP-WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
MLB playoffs — National League Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, game 2, 2 p.m., TBS; National League Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, game 2, 6 p.m., TBS
Rugby — Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, 1 p.m., FS2
High school boys’ basketball — The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), , 3 p.m., NBCSN; The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, , 5 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Kraziness in the Kennel, 4 p.m., SWX
Boxing — WBC Prelims: undercard bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN2 and FS1
NHL preseason — Vegas at San Jose, 5 p.m., ROOT
Curling — USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m., NBCSN
SUNDAY
Golf — European Tour: The Spanish Open, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, final round, noon, TGC; PGA Junior League Championship: final round, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — Formula One: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, 11:30 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Running — The Chicago Marathon, 5 a.m., NBCSN
NFL — N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network; Green Bay at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., Fox; Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m., CBS; San Francisco at Arizona, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Buffalo at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., FS2; and 10 a.m., FS1; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, final, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
College volleyball — Stanford at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
WNBA Finals — Chicago at TBD, game 1, noon, ABC
MLB playoffs — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, game 3, 1 p.m., MLB Network; American League Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, game 3, 5 p.m., FS1
Men’s college soccer — Oregon St. at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12
NBA preseason — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — Premiership: Northampton at Wasps, 7 p.m., NBCSN