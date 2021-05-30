On this day ...
MAY 31, 1997 — Ila Borders became the first woman to pitch in a regular-season professional baseball game, in the sixth inning of the St. Paul Saints’ Northern League game against Sioux Falls. She struggled, allowing three earned runs without getting an out.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. LSU Shreveport, 8:30 a.m. in Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field
Keiser vs. IU Southeast, 11:30 a.m. in Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field
Georgia Gwinnett vs. Southeastern, 3 p.m. in Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field
Faulkner vs. Central Methodist, 6:30 p.m. in Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field
SPORTS ON RADIO
Lewis-Clark State vs. LSU Shreveport, 8:30 a.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Faulkner vs. Central Methodist, 6:30 p.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — French Open, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State vs. LSU Shreveport, 8:30 a.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, SWX; NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Keiser vs. IU Southeast, 11:30 a.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, SWX; Georgia Gwinnett vs. Southeastern, 3 p.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, SWX; Faulkner vs. Central Methodist, 6:30 p.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, SWX
Horse racing — America's Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MLB — Minnesota at Baltimore, 10 a.m., ESPN; Boston at Houston, 1 p.m., ESPN; Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 5 p.m., ESPN
Men's college lacrosse — NCAA championship: Virginia vs. Maryland, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Men's college golf — NCAA individual national championship, 2 p.m., TGC
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Philadelphia at Washington, game 4, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Utah at Memphis, game 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup North Division: Montréal at Toronto, first round, game 7, 4 p.m., CNBC; Stanley Cup East Division: NY Islanders at Boston, final, game 2, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Track and field — The Duval County Challenge, 4 p.m., ESPN2