On this day ...

MAY 31, 1997 — Ila Borders became the first woman to pitch in a regular-season professional baseball game, in the sixth inning of the St. Paul Saints’ Northern League game against Sioux Falls. She struggled, allowing three earned runs without getting an out.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State vs. LSU Shreveport, 8:30 a.m. in Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field

Keiser vs. IU Southeast, 11:30 a.m. in Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field

Georgia Gwinnett vs. Southeastern, 3 p.m. in Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field

Faulkner vs. Central Methodist, 6:30 p.m. in Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field

SPORTS ON RADIO

Lewis-Clark State vs. LSU Shreveport, 8:30 a.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Faulkner vs. Central Methodist, 6:30 p.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — French Open, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State vs. LSU Shreveport, 8:30 a.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, SWX; NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Keiser vs. IU Southeast, 11:30 a.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, SWX; Georgia Gwinnett vs. Southeastern, 3 p.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, SWX; Faulkner vs. Central Methodist, 6:30 p.m. in Avista NAIA World Series, SWX

Horse racing — America's Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

MLB — Minnesota at Baltimore, 10 a.m., ESPN; Boston at Houston, 1 p.m., ESPN; Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 5 p.m., ESPN

Men's college lacrosse — NCAA championship: Virginia vs. Maryland, 10 a.m., ESPN2

Men's college golf — NCAA individual national championship, 2 p.m., TGC

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Philadelphia at Washington, game 4, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Utah at Memphis, game 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT

NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup North Division: Montréal at Toronto, first round, game 7, 4 p.m., CNBC; Stanley Cup East Division: NY Islanders at Boston, final, game 2, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

Track and field — The Duval County Challenge, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Tags