On this day ...
FEBRUARY 6, 1988 — Chicago’s Michael Jordan won the NBA slam dunk contest with a perfect score of 50 on his final dunk, in front of a hometown crowd at Chicago Stadium.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 3:56 pm
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Falcon Florida Classic, 6 a.m. in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberline vs. St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m. at Highland High School
Potlatch at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Colfax vs. Reardan, 6:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament second-round game at West Valley
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moscow at Lakeland, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament play-in game
St. Maries at Grangeville, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament first round
Orofino at Kellogg, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament first round
Genesee vs. Kamiah, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Potlatch vs. Troy, 8 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Kendrick vs. St. John Bosco, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal at Lapwai High School
Deary vs. Nezperce, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal at Lapwai High School
Colfax vs. Reardan, 8 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament second-round game at West Valley
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Colfax vs. Reardan, 6:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament second-round game at West Valley, KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Reardan, 8 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament second-round game at West Valley, KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 and 11 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Women’s college basketball — Virginia Tech at NC State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Duke at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN; Lafayette at Holy Cross, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Texas at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Super Bowl Opening Night, 5 p.m., ESPN2, FS1 and NFL Network
