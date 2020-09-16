On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 16, 1955 — The formation of the United States Auto Club was completed and has oversight of four major categories of auto races.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
MLB — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 1 p.m., ESPN; N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at San Fracisco, 6:45 p.m., ROOT Northwest; Arizona at L.A. Angels, 7 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — MLS: Portland at San Jose, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Australian rules football — AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne, 2 a.m. Thursday, FS2
Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA early rounds, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
KBO baseball — Lotte at LG, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2
Cycling — UCI: The Tour de France: Stage 18, 3:30 a.m. Thursday, NBCSN