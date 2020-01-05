On this day ...
JANUARY 5, 1964 — Keith Lincoln of the San Diego Chargers, formerly of Washington State, rushed for 206 yards on 13 carries, caught seven passes for 123 yards, completed one pass for 20 and scored two touchdowns in a 51-10 rout of the Boston Patriots for the AFL title.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwest Indian College at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at California, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s basketball — Washington State at California, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1).
NFL playoffs — Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m., KCLK-AM (1430), KCLK-FM (107.3)
Men’s basketball — Northwest Indian at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
SPORTS ON TV
Rugby — Premiership, Wasps at Northampton, 7 a.m., NBCSN.
Men’s basketball — St. John’s at Xavier, 9 a.m., Fox; Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason, 9 a.m., NBCSN; Davidson at Duquesne, 11 a.m., NBCSN; Purdue at Illinois, 5 p.m., FS1; USC at Washington, 7 p.m., FS1
Women’s basketball — Michigan State at Michigan, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Cincinnati at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Florida State at Miami, 11 a.m., ROOT; Massachusetts at St. Louis, 1 p.m., NBCSN
NFL playoffs — Minnesota at New Orleans, 10 a.m., Fox; Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m, NBC
Pro golf — Sentry Tournament of Champions, 3 p.m., TGC.
NHL — Detroit at Chicago, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN; Nashville at Anaheim, 7 p.m., NBCSN