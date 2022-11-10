On this day ...
NOVEMBER 10, 2011 — Faulkner defeated Union (Ky.) 95-89 in triple overtime to set an NAIA football record. The 184 combined points smashed the previous mark of 141 set in 1994 when Southwestern (Kan.) defeated Sterling (Kan.) 79-62.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Walla Walla at Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Whitman at Lewis-Clark State (exhibition), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Portland State, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Colfax vs. Granger, 9:45 a.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament first-round match at Yakima Valley SunDome
Pomeroy vs. Mount Vernon Christian, 11:45 a.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament second-round match at Yakima Valley SunDome
Colfax-Granger winner/loser vs. Tri-Cities Prep-Adna winner/loser, 5:15 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament at Yakima Valley SunDome
Pomeroy-Mount Vernon Christian winner/loser vs. Darrington-Crosspoint-Mary Walker winner/loser, 6:45 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament at Yakima Valley SunDome
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school volleyball — Colfax vs. Granger, 9:45 a.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament first-round match at Yakima Valley SunDome, KMAX-AM (840); Colfax-Granger winner/loser vs. Tri-Cities Prep-Adna winner/loser, 5:15 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament at Yakima Valley SunDome, KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Walla Walla at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Whitman at Lewis-Clark State (exhibition), 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, first round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), first round, 1 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, second round, 12:30 a.m. Friday, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, 4 p.m., FS1
College football — Tulsa at Memphis, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 5 p.m., FS2; North Dakota at Creighton, 6 p.m., FS1; N. Arizona at Arizona St., 6 p.m., Pac-12; Alabama St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — Atlanta at Carolina, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
