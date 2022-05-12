On this day ...
MAY 12, 2006 — Justin Gatlin broke the 100-meter world record with a time of 9.76 seconds at the Qatar Grand Prix. A week later, the International Association of Athletics Federations announced a timing error gave Gatlin a time of 9.76 seconds. His time of 9.766 seconds, should have been manually rounded up to 9.77, tying Asafa Powell’s world mark of 9.77.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Moscow at Sandpoint, 5 p.m. in Game 2 of best-of-3 Idaho Class 4A district tournament championship series
Clearwater Valley vs. Genesee, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament semifinal at Orofino
Prairie vs. Troy, 5:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament semifinal at Orofino
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Post Falls at Lewiston, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament
Moscow at Lakeland, 5 p.m. in Game 2 of Idaho Class 4A best-of-3 championship series
East Valley at Pullman (2), 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Lake City
Rogers at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Lake City
Pullman at Rogers, 3:30 p.m.
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Lewiston, Moscow at Class 4A/5A district championships, 2 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, game 6, 4:10 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, first round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, first round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, first round, 1 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur, 11:45 a.m., USA
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Track and field — ATL: The Puerto Rico Athletics Classic, 3 p.m., ESPN2
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Carolina at Boston, game 6, 4 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, game 6, 4:30 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at St. Louis, game 6, 6:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, game 6, 7 p.m., TBS
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, game 6, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, game 6, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — 2022 schedule release, 5 p.m., ESPN2 and FS1
College softball — Stanford at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — Rome-WTA/ATP quarterfinals, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Rugby — NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah, 3 a.m. Friday, FS2