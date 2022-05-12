On this day ...

MAY 12, 2006 — Justin Gatlin broke the 100-meter world record with a time of 9.76 seconds at the Qatar Grand Prix. A week later, the International Association of Athletics Federations announced a timing error gave Gatlin a time of 9.76 seconds. His time of 9.766 seconds, should have been manually rounded up to 9.77, tying Asafa Powell’s world mark of 9.77.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Moscow at Sandpoint, 5 p.m. in Game 2 of best-of-3 Idaho Class 4A district tournament championship series

Clearwater Valley vs. Genesee, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament semifinal at Orofino

Prairie vs. Troy, 5:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament semifinal at Orofino

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Post Falls at Lewiston, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament

Moscow at Lakeland, 5 p.m. in Game 2 of Idaho Class 4A best-of-3 championship series

East Valley at Pullman (2), 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Lake City

Rogers at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Lake City

Pullman at Rogers, 3:30 p.m.

Shadle Park at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Lewiston, Moscow at Class 4A/5A district championships, 2 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene

SPORTS ON RADIO

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, game 6, 4:10 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, first round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, first round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, first round, 1 p.m., TGC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur, 11:45 a.m., USA

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Track and field — ATL: The Puerto Rico Athletics Classic, 3 p.m., ESPN2

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Carolina at Boston, game 6, 4 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, game 6, 4:30 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at St. Louis, game 6, 6:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, game 6, 7 p.m., TBS

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, game 6, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, game 6, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL — 2022 schedule release, 5 p.m., ESPN2 and FS1

College softball — Stanford at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m., Pac-12

Tennis — Rome-WTA/ATP quarterfinals, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis

Rugby — NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah, 3 a.m. Friday, FS2

